Ashley Marlow-Bates was shocked when she scanned her LOTTO MAX and EXTRA ticket and discovered she won $250,000 on the July 30 EXTRA draw!
“All I could say was, ‘Holy!’” she said while claiming her prize. “I was very surprised.”
The winner said she has a couple of ideas for her windfall.
“I’m going to pay off my student loan and look at upgrading my vehicle,” she said. “After that, I’ll probably just put the rest in the bank because retirement is not that far off.”
“This is a really nice nest egg for my retirement!”
Marlow-Bates purchased her winning ticket on the day of the draw from Gonzo’s Gas N’Go, located at 913 9 Avenue North in Lethbridge. The winning EXTRA number for the July 30 draw was 6116566.
Check your tickets: If you’re holding on to a LOTTO MAX and EXTRA ticket from the December 22, 2020 draw, make sure to check your ticket! A ticket purchased somewhere in Edmonton won $100,000, and the prize hasn’t yet been claimed.
The winning ticket matched the last six digits of the EXTRA number – 6114594. The winner or winners have one year from the draw date to claim the prize.
The winner(s) can contact WCLC Player Care at 1-800-665-3313, Monday through Saturday, to make arrangements to claim the prize.
