Sunshine Skillet is a community based event which supports local produce, chefs, and the Medicine Hat Food Bank.
There are three well known, local chefs, that will be teaching you new cooking techniques, skills, and maybe a new favourite recipe from the comfort of your own kitchen. All of our chef’s cook based on ethnicity, ingredients, skills, and techniques they have picked up on their culinary journey.
The box will be available for purchase come mid July, via ticket purchase online. Half of the proceeds from this event will be going directly towards the Medicine Hat Food Bank. With the purchase of a $100 ticket, you will receive one box filled to the top with local produce and ingredients for your cooking experience.
Pick up for the boxes will be on August 13th at the newly renovated Food Bank on Maple Avenue, formerly the old fire station.
Grab your box, support local, and pick up some new cooking tips to impress your friends. The Sunshine Skillet is backed by so many community sponsors and donors this year - find a list of supporters on the sunshineskillet.ca page.
Buy your tickets today for the 2021 Sunshine Skillet at www.sunshineskillet.ca or https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/sunshine-skillet-2021-tickets-163541762815
