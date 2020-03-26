Public health measures to reduce and delay transmission of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the community require residents to stay at home and self-isolate, and to keep a safe distance from others in public areas through social distancing. Some Swift Current residents have found new ways to share motivational thoughts through messages written in chalk on sidewalks and along the public pathway. Pictured, this message “Stronger together (but 6 ft apart)” was written on a path along the Chinook Parkway.