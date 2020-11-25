The Wallace Stegner House in Eastend provides a sanctuary amid the vast open spaces of the prairie for writers and artists to find inspiration and explore their creativity, but the continuation of the residency program will only be possible through broader financial support.
The Eastend Arts Council, a registered and not-for-profit charity operated by local volunteers, is responsible for the administration of the residency program and for the ongoing management of Wallace Stegner House.
It has launched a GoFundMe campaign to keep Wallace Stegner House afloat during the uncertain times caused by a global pandemic.
Dean Bauche, a consultant for the Eastend Arts Council, believes this fundraising campaign is crucial for the future of Wallace Stegner House.
“This GoFundMe campaign is our opportunity to reach beyond the border of Eastend to indeed find the support that we need to maintain this house,” he said. “The reality is that like all rural communities in Saskatchewan, it's harder and harder to maintain our museums, it's harder and harder to get people out to fundraising event. We have seen a decline in our Eastend funding, because the people that used to be here, just aren't here anymore, and it requires a renewal over and over again. It won't be this year, it won't be next year, it wouldn’t be the year after next, but if our GoFundMe campaign was not successful, the future of Stegner House would seriously be compromised.”
This was the childhood home of American writer, environmentalist and historian Wallace Stegner, He wrote about his childhood in Eastend in the book Wolf Willow. Canadian author Sharon Butala spearheaded an initiative to preserve the house and Wallace Stegner House became one of Canada’s first community run writer/artist residencies in 1989.
During the past 30 years it has hosted over 250 artists and writers from over the world. There are only five other community operated residencies in Canada, and Stegner House is located in the smallest town of all the residencies.
The residency program accepts both emerging and established writers and artists. Residents of the house over the years included writers, poets, visual artists, sculptures, photographers, songwriters, journalists, academics, film directors, musicians, playwrights, actors, and ecologist scientists.
Notable writers and artists did a residency at the house, including Candace Savage, Lorna Crozier, Joseph Naytowhow, and Sean Virgo. Adrienne Clarkson, Canada’s 26th governor general, visited the house, and writers Yann Martel and Trevor Herriot have stayed at the house while visiting Eastend to speak at Stegner House fundraisers.
According to Bauche the early November launch of the fundraising campaign has received significant media exposure during the initial week and as a result over $10,000 of the goal of $50,000 have already been raised.
“A 100 people responded, which we're very happy about,” he said. “Of course, the trick is to keep it going, because we live in a world where what happens one day is eclipsed by the things that happen the next day and we're easily forgotten.”
The launch of an online fundraising campaign became a necessity due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Stegner House. The annual fundraiser in March was cancelled and the house was also closed until September.
“We get residents from all over Canada and indeed the world and so we needed to be aware that we could not take the risk of having people come in from out of country and out of province,” he said. “So we had to advise the people who were already accepted for 2020 that they were unable to come now, because of COVID. In light of that we closed the facility for a few months in order to be able to realign it and to get Saskatchewan artists in there, which we have done.”
The annual fundraiser and rental income are the main funding sources for Stegner House. There are ongoing operational and administrative expenses, including the need for funds to do maintenance and repairs to the 106-year-old municipal heritage property. Repairs and renovations to the old plumbing were necessary last year due to major indoor leaks, the roof needs repairs and ventilation upgrades will possibly also be required.
“So there's just a list of things that we know eventually we're going to have to contend with,” he said. “All of that stuff costs money, costs time, and ultimately if we don't keep up and maintain the house at a certain level, it's going to bite us in the butt.”
Artist and writer residencies such as Stegner House are not eligible for operational funding in Canada. Bauche noted that the Eastend Arts Council already started a discussion last year about ways to address the funding challenge, and the board considered the idea of online fundraising. They wanted to spend some more time investigating that option, but the pandemic did not leave them with a choice anymore.
This GoFundMe campaign has therefore become the start of a new initiative to expand the fundraising horizons for Stegner House to ensure its survival for the next 30 years.
“We've been confining our fundraising to the small town of Eastend, whereas for example Al Purdy's A-frame or the Berton House or places like that, although they're located in remote area, their fundraisers take place in places like Toronto,” he said. “So we're at a bit of a disadvantage and we realize that. The other thing is that we also realize that we've got 250 alumni all over Canada who are supporters and we should be reaching out to them, and indeed we have people who value the idea that there are places in Canada that small communities run residencies for artists. These are people who understand the value of the arts and the contribution that it's making to the very fabric of their day-to-day lives.”
Wallace Stegner was very committed to the advancement of writers. He founded the Stanford Creative Writing Program and Writing Fellowships in 1946. As an environmentalist he made a significant contribution through a letter he wrote in 1960 that resulted in the passing of the Wilderness Act to protect more than 100 million acres of federal public lands in the United States.
The Stegner House wants to continue his legacy of hope, and people can provide their support through the GoFundMe campaign. There are options for a monthly or one-time donation to support this historic residency. Donors can choose to donate in memory of a loved one who was passionate about the land, the arts, creativity, or Stegner House. That person's name will be recognized on the redesigned Stegner House website.
For more information or to support the GoFundMe campaign, go to the Wallace Stegner House website at: www.geographyofhope.ca
