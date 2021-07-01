(During 2021, the Kiwanis Club of Swift Current celebrates its 100th anniversary. This is the first of ten articles summarizing club projects and activities during ten decades of service.)
“We Build” is the motto of the Kiwanis Club of Swift Current and its parent organization, Kiwanis International. Kiwanis International, formed in the United States in 1915, established broadly stated objectives directed to humanitarian and altruistic ethics to which the local club subscribes. Its defining statement is, “Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.”
The Kiwanis Club of Swift Current, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Moose Jaw, was organized June 7, 1921. On September 9 of that year, President Ed McKenzie accepted the club’s Charter on behalf of 51 members. Charter Night was a gala event held in the Princess Royal Theatre, now site of the Elks Auditorium.
Kiwanis served children of needy families during a time when little social support came from municipal or provincial agencies. The club supplied items such as eye-glasses, clothing, cod liver oil, vitamins, shoes, boots, milk, flour, Christmas hampers, tonsil operations, coal, school books, and dental work. Examples of assistance for adults were repairing a washing machine for a widow with four children, purchasing a hearing aid for an elderly man, and procuring a wheelchair for a mother with arthritis. Needy teens received graduation gowns.
Annual cash donations were made to Scouts, Guides, and church sports (now minor sports). The club supported the Air Cadet Band (later the Swift Current Junior Band) conducted initially by Kiwanians Charlie Warren and Jim Culham.
In 1922, the Kiwanis Club announced an annual “Better Farming” award to recognize effective farming practices. This evolved into garden competitions and farm beautification.
A project begun in 1924 was supervision and improvements for the swimming pool on Swift Current Creek at Elmwood Park. It was known as the Kiwanis Bathing Station for nearly 20 years. Swimming and life-saving courses were taught there and thousands of children and adults enjoyed the facility.
In about 1928, the Kiwanis Park project was conceived together with the City of Swift Current. Plans for the park were prepared by Harold (Shorty) Kemp with help from the Swift Current Experimental Station which had been built in 1920 and is now known as The Swift Current Research and Development Centre. The initial site of the park was between 4th and 6th Avenues Northeast.
It is apparent Kiwanians were (still are) a fun-loving bunch. In the early years there were golf, curling, and bridge competitions between members of Kiwanis and Rotary. A 1921 edition of the Swift Current Sun reports a Rotary-Kiwanis indoor baseball game in the basement of the Lyric Theatre. One can only imagine the rules of that game.
During this first decade of its work, the club prospered and had an important influence on community activities.
Excerpts for this article were gleaned from “Fifty Years of Building” by J. Baden Campbell
