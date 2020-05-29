The latest video in the Stories from Saskatchewan's Great Southwest documentary series features spectacular scenery on a ranch along the shores of Lake Diefenbaker that creates a connection with the region’s past.
The Story of the La Reata Ranch is the continuation of a documentary series started by the Swift Current Museum in 2012 to share the rich history of the city and the entire region with viewers.
Local production company Overtime Studios has produced all the videos in the series, and managing partner George Tsougrianis again directed the new documentary.
“This series has given me the opportunity to actually go in and tell some of these stories that I wanted to tell for quite some time and do it in a more documentary form as opposed to a two-minute news story,” he told the Prairie Post.
This documentary starts with an overview of the history of ranching in southwest Saskatchewan since the early 1800s and then continues with a visit to the modern-day La Reata Ranch, where owner George Gaber provides visitors a unique opportunity to experience the cowboy lifestyle.
A key challenge for Tsougrianis during the making of this documentary was to present the past and the present in a seamless fashion.
“I think it actually worked out really great and it really added another element that we otherwise might not have had there, had we not gone down this road,” he said about the historical element. “I wanted to start with the ranching lifestyle and that connection to the land and then I also wanted to bring that back in the final stages of the documentary. So going from the history to actually getting into the story was probably the hardest piece, and what I ended up doing is I used transition shots as a way to bring that forward to the present-day La Reata story.”
The ranch attracts visitors from across the world and he was curious to learn more about their experiences of the ranching lifestyle and the landscape.
“For me the part I was most intrigued with, that I sort of trusted was going to be there, was the guests,” he said. “I didn't know exactly what they were going to say, but I assumed there was going to be an experience there that was more universal to the whole ranching theme that we were trying to show.”
His interviews with visitors from Belgium and Sweden for the documentary highlight the deep impact the La Reata Ranch made on them. The beauty of the vast prairie landscape with its magnificent sky features prominently in their responses and in several documentary scenes.
“I think everybody was there because they're a horse enthusiast in some shape or form, and the part that they weren't prepared for was just the vast expanse that was there,” he said.
The location of the ranch on the shores of Lake Diefenbaker adds to this sense of awe about the landscape and scenery. The ranch includes nine miles of river frontage and the landscape varies from rolling prairies and open range to canyons, river hills and sandy beaches.
Tsougrianis experienced a similar feeling during his two-day visit to the ranch in the fall of 2019 to capture footage for the documentary.
“I was exhausted by the end of the shoot, but at the same time just so grateful,” he said. “It's just that reconnection. … I really think there is a part of us that’s hard-wired for nature and when you’re exposed to something like that, it's so overwhelming to the senses, you can't ignore it.”
The 17-minute duration of this video is an average length compared to other documentaries in the Stories from Saskatchewan's Great Southwest series. He allowed the material to determine the length of the documentary, instead of trying to fit the story into a set time limit.
“That's the great thing about doing these,” he said. “If I was doing them for a broadcast, I probably would have to plan it a little bit more. … That's one thing I'm really grateful for about this whole thing. The funders are very good about giving me full creative reign in terms of what is the story really going to be about and how long it needs to be.”
Previous documentaries in this series were released during an official screening at the Swift Current Museum, but it was not an option at the moment due to the public health measures to limit the risk of COVID-19 infection.
A live premiere of the documentary was therefore held on Facebook, May 8. The online event took place on the Vintage Swift Current Facebook page. Tsougrianis hosted the event, which included a screening of the documentary as well as interviews with Camilla Pålsson, a tourist from Sweden who had visited the La Reata Ranch twice, and Lloyd Begley, the director of the Swift Current Museum.
“I just tried to create a little bit of the excitement that you would have in person, but obviously doing it from an online perspective,” Tsougrianis said. “For me that was really fun and exciting. … I didn't know what to expect, quite frankly. I was just happy the whole thing came off as well as it did.”
A full recording of the premiere can be viewed on the Vintage Swift Current Facebook page. This documentary and the previous videos in the Stories from Saskatchewan's Great Southwest series are available on the Overtime Studios website (www.otime.ca)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.