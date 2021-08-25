A mural outside the main building at the Swift Current Research and Development Centre (RDC) and a newly designed icon serve as reminders of an important milestone in the organization’s long history.
Agricultural producers have benefitted from a century of research done at this facility just east of Swift Current.
It was established in 1920 and a centennial celebration was scheduled to take place in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic made such a public event impossible.
The mural and icon were created as part of the planning done by a committee for a celebration, and these designs became the visible outcomes of a process that could not be completed due to the interference of a global pandemic.
Dr. Bruce McArthur, the associate director of research, development and technology transfer at the Swift Current RDC, said they are pleased with the designs created for the mural and icon.
“We're really excited about it,” he told the Prairie Post. “That is probably the only thing we can show for our 100th anniversary because of COVID.”
The original intention was to reveal the mural and icon during a public event that was planned to be both a centennial celebration and the official opening of the renovated facilities at the research centre.
“That was meant to be in the early summer of 2020, and because of COVID even the artwork got delayed by several months,” he noted. “We wanted to have a huge celebration, because we had a roughly $40 million renovation and rebuild of our labs and we were going to have a celebration about that and an open house and the unveiling of the mural, and it all went nowhere.”
The completed mural design was installed on an existing wall next to the main building at the research centre complex, situated along Airport Road.
“All of us were very pleasantly surprised when it actually went up,” he said. “We've seen proofs of it, but I think it's really quite spectacular and the feedback we got from the staff were really positive. I think it shows an awful lot about who we are and what we do. So it's been a really good experience in terms of being able to show the public what we are and who we are, and to staff morale.”
The icon can be used as a logo to identify the Swift Current RDC and to highlight the centennial milestone.
“This is really something that was developed by the committee as a personal identifier for the 100th anniversary and obviously beyond that,” he said. “So it's totally unofficial and it's just something that the committee representing the employees wanted to develop to say this is us.”
The original intent was to use the icon as a distinctive design on some clothing for the centennial celebrations.
“What we've done in the past is sell hoodies, jackets, t-shirts or that sort of stuff to employees with Swift Current specific artwork on it,” he explained. “We were looking at doing something like that for the 100th anniversary just so people could have something that connect them to the station and once again COVID undermined us on all of that.”
The icon has already been used since the design was created. It has been placed on different items to create a clear connection with the Swift Current RDC.
“For example, for health and safety we had to provide individual water bottles because of COVID,” he mentioned. “We would put that artwork on the water bottles so it would be a connection to the centre. … It's a nice piece of artwork, and it is just really for our use and for building morale and that kind of thing.”
Swift Current graphic designer Brandon Wiebe created the artwork for both the icon and mural. He has been a full-time design professional since 2008 and started his own graphic design business in 2017.
It is among the largest projects he has done and it was also unique in several ways. It was the first time he did a project for a federal government institution. The shift from in-person meetings to online discussions over Zoom after the start of the pandemic made this a different experience. It was also the first time he received a project brief that included the creation of a mural design.
“It's very satisfying to see a completed project of this scale,” he said. “It's nice for me to look back on it. It's been over a year and I still feel great about all the final decisions and what went into it, and that's quite rewarding on a large piece.”
A key requirement of the project brief was for the designs to capture the wide extent of the Swift Current RDC’s research activities and in the case of the mural to highlight the connection between the centre’s work and agricultural producers.
Wiebe noted that feeling and mood are important factors to consider for a mural, because most people will look at it without spending sufficient time there to analyze all the details.
“When it is noticed, it needs to convey that emotion successfully,” he said. “When the mural is seen, it needs to convey how it feels immediately, because most people aren't going to walk along the wall and look at all the details.”
He wanted it to feel good, calm, successful and happy. He also felt the emotion created by looking at the mural will be important in relation to employees who might see it frequently.
“When you walk by a piece of art day by day, you want it to brighten your mood and make you feel good about what you do,” he said.
The mural presents a visual story that can be viewed from left to right, similar to reading a book. On the left side of the mural is an image of the Swift Current RDC facility and buildings. The next panel on the mural includes the words “Advancing Research, Supporting Producers” to highlight the purpose of the work done by the centre, and the new icon is placed below these words.
The words “Estd 1920” on the next section of the wall clearly highlights the date when the organization was formed. The remaining part of the mural depicts a farm scene with various structures, animals and crops to create the connection between producers and the centre.
“We try to touch on a majority of what the research centre works on,” he said. “So the mural shows the harmonious and beneficial relationship between the Swift Current RDC and the producer.”
The large diversity of research work done at the Swift Current RDC presented a significant challenge for Wiebe when he considered design options for the icon. It quickly became clear during the icon development meetings that the design could not includes images such as a wheat sheaf or a cow, because it would exclude so many other research aspects.
“This meant that we had to go broader or more abstract,” he said. “We had to represent the heart of the Swift Current RDC rather than the exact things that they do or provide. We went through quite a few different icon ideas. They varied quite a bit, but the heart we needed to portray was a professional agricultural organization connected to their community doing high quality work with an impressive heritage that is looking towards the future.”
He created many different concepts for the icon design, and it was eventually narrowed down to three options. He was surprised when the committee selected a design that he considered to be a dark horse among the finalists.
“It was designed quite late in the process, but there was something about it,” he said. “It conveyed all of what we were looking to convey. It was kind of exciting to watch it beat out longer standing favourites.”
He described this design as a flag icon, because the curving colours in the design creates the appearance of a flag.
“A waving flag gives a visual representation of success and the curved lines appear much more organic than straight lines and 90-degree angles” he explained. “There's a flow to this flag icon. This flag is made up of an abstracted Saskatchewan landscape and each bar of colour represents a different area of the Swift Current RDC's work.”
The different hues of blue represent weather systems and water. The green and gold fields represent forage, crop breeding and rotations, and cereal and pulse research, and the bottom brown bar represents soil and soil research.
“The fun little hidden element in this design is that the green field is above the yellow one or gold to create a homage to the Saskatchewan flag,” he noted.
This entire project was an opportunity for Wiebe to discover details about the research work done at an organization with a long historical association with Swift Current.
“I learned quite a bit more and I would recommend to everyone in the Swift Current area at least looking up the Swift Current Research and Development Centre online and read about it,” he said. “It's pretty fascinating and it's such a huge part of our history.”
It was established at Swift Current in 1920 as an experimental farm station to study and evaluate methods of farming suitable for the dry prairie region. The name of the facility changed several times over the decades. It was called the Swift Current Research Station for some time and more recently it was known as the Semi-Arid Prairie Agricultural Research Centre.
It was named the Swift Current Research and Development Centre in 2015 after the naming of federal research centres was reviewed. It is part of a network of 20 research and development centres operated by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
The Swift Current RDC employs 138 staff, including 22 researchers. The research activities support three sector science strategies for cereal and pulses, forages and beef, and agro-ecosystem resilience. Dr. McArthur noted that a lot of the research is partially or fully funded by producer groups.
“I want to particularly emphasize that although our research and our research efforts have changed, just like farming has changed over the last 100 years, the purpose of the centre here is still to support the agricultural industry,” he said. “There's a really good synergy and collaboration across the board between those producer groups and ourselves, and the intent of our researchers is really to support farmers.”
The centennial celebration could not take place due to the pandemic, but the Swift Current RDC might still consider hosting an open house at some time. In the meantime, people are welcome to drive past the centre on Airport Road to have a look at the mural. A description and images of the icon and mural designs can also be viewed online on Wiebe’s website at www.brandonwiebe.com
