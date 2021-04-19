A multi-agency online advertising campaign involving more than two dozen Saskatchewan health-care organizations encourages people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as a vaccine is available to them.
The Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA), the Saskatchewan College of Family Physicians (SCFP), and other physician and health-care groups united in the online campaign, which was launched today. The campaign’s URL – wearesickofthistoo.ca - expresses the theme, “Hope is within arm’s reach” through the delivery of vaccines. The campaign tackles issues around vaccine hesitancy.
“We assure you it’s safe,” says a campaign message. “Common side-effects are uncontrollable giddiness and happy tears.”
“It doesn’t matter how exhausted we all are, whether you’re young, healthy – COVID DOES. NOT. CARE. The only way to STOP it is to roll up your sleeve and get your vaccine.”
“We are encouraging the public to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, and everyone in Saskatchewan,” said SCFP president Dr. Myles Deutscher, a Saskatoon family physician. “We assure everyone that these vaccines are safe. If you have any concerns about vaccines talk to your primary health-care provider.”
SMA president Dr. Barb Konstantynowicz added the campaign is timely as vaccines become more widely available to younger people while variants of concern (VOC) spread across the province.
“We are in the middle of the third wave with VOCs spreading like wildfire,” said Dr. Konstantynowicz, a Regina family physician. “When it is your turn, get your vaccination and follow public health guidelines so we don’t have any more spread of COVID-19.”
Those guidelines include mask wearing, hand washing, maintaining physical distancing, and limiting contacts. Last week, the provincial government urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and limited indoor household gatherings to immediate family members, although people who live alone are allowed one consistent household of fewer than five people.
The multi-agency online campaign includes website and social media advertising designed by MGM Communications.
“We are so close, Saskatchewan. If we do this together, we’ll get there,” says a campaign message.
The following are organizations involved in the campaign:
Saskatchewan Medical Association
Saskatchewan College of Family Physicians Resident Doctors of Saskatchewan Student Medical Society of Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals Saskatchewan Union of Nurses Saskatchewan Registered Nurses Association Saskatchewan Association of Licensed Practical Nurses Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan Saskatchewan College of Psychologists Saskatchewan College of Podiatrists Saskatchewan Dietitians Association Chiropractors’ Association of Saskatchewan Saskatchewan Physiotherapy Association
Saskatchewan College of Respiratory Therapists Saskatchewan Society of Occupational Therapists Saskatchewan College of Paramedics Saskatchewan Association of Medical Radiation Technologists Saskatchewan Society of Medical Laboratory Technologists Saskatchewan Association of Optometrists College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan Saskatchewan Dental Assistants’ Association Service Employees International Union West (SEIU-West) Health Sciences Association of Saskatchewan
