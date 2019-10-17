Thanksgiving has come and gone. Work sites, coffee shops and offices are all buzzing with conversations about how good their turkey and wine, while undoubtedly tongue in cheek joking about their in-laws or that relative who had just too much (…fill in the blank).
While Thanksgiving should be a time to be grateful and being humbled for all that one has enjoyed in life, for some, it is a dark time. Maybe the person is suffering loneliness either because of a lack of family or friends or because of mental illness which is felt with feelings of anxiety or depression. Perhaps there is literally or a notion perceived notion there is no where to go for Thanksgiving and subsequently Christmas in a few months.
Feelings of self doubt, low self esteem and even to the depths of despair and worthlessness exist in a society which WiFi is used to connect instead of being in the same room and words read on a screen have replaced hearing someone’s voice and being in the same room.
This isolation is dangerous and one can feel isolated even being surrounded by people
Suicide is a problem.
It is not an overstatement to say suicidal thoughts are experienced by many and not just around the holidays.
October 10 was World Mental Health Day with the theme being: “A day for 40 seconds of action.”
According to the World Health Organization every 40 seconds, someone in the world loses their life to suicide. There was a push for “40 seconds of action” for everyone to “raise awareness of the scale of suicide around the world and the role that each (everyone) can play to help prevent it.“
Calling it Canada’s hidden public health crisis, Mental Health Commission of Canada
Globally, 800,000 people tragically take their own lives each year. In Canada alone, that number totals more than 4,000. Each suicide forever changes the lives of at least 25 people, with 100 more feeling the reverberations.
According to Statistics Canada numbers released in January 2019, 3,503 people committed suicide in Alberta from 2012-2017. Of those, anywhere from 110 to 150 between annually during that period of time from the south zone took their lives. In Saskatchewan, 1,895 Saskatchewan people died by suicide between 2005 and 2017.
If you are blessed with consistent food, shelter, clothing and people who love and care about you, please be thankful for is what you normally take for granted. Reach a lending hand to those who are struggling; listen to those who need assistance. Just knowing someone will listen is all some people need. You don’t to solve their issues. Maybe it is just non-judgmental understanding and silent listening.
Too often the “not my monkeys, not my circus” prevails. Sometimes it is uncomfortable but listening could mean the world to someone who is struggling.
Thanksgiving should be about appreciating not only what you have yourself but appreciating what others don’t have. When that is truly understood, then we all live in a happier, less emotionally segregated world.
If you are really thankful, it is just not verbage, it needs action.
For those who need assistance in southeast Alberta, please visit this website link which give you numbers for a variety of specified issues: https://www.medicinehatdirectory.com/community-support
In southwest Saskatchewan, call 211 or visit https://sk.211.ca/saskatchewan_247_hour_crisis_hotlines
As well, there is Southwest Crisis Services, Swift Current (306) 778-3386 or West Central Crisis & Family Support Centre (Crisis Mon-Fri, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.): (306) 463-6655.
