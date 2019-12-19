Sounds of the Christmas season

The large audience listens to the evening's opening performance by the First United Senior Choir, directed by James McLauchlan.

The First United Church in Swift Current hosted an evening of music for the festive season, Dec. 15.

The Melodies of Christmas is a popular annual tradition that has been taking place at the church for over 50 years. A large crowd enjoyed performances by a variety of local musicians and choral groups.

A goodwill offering was collected during the event and an amount of $2,064.55 was donated to his year’s beneficiary, the Canadian Mental Health Association Swift Current branch.

