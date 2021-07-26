The Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede will not be able to have fireworks on Saturday, July 31, due to the current fire ban and dry conditions. The fireworks were slated to take place at 11 p.m. following the Hunter Brothers concert.
“We unfortunately will not be able to have fireworks at this year’s stampede week. We have been working closely with the Medicine Hat Fire Department and due to the extremely dry conditions, it’s just not possible to put on a show this week,” says Kara Brake, General Manager.
“The conditions during the Canada celebrations were somewhat precarious as far as fireworks are concerned. Since that time conditions have worsened,” says Brian Stauth, Fire Chief and Director of Fire and Emergency Services for the City of Medicine Hat. “Continued heat with no precipitation has worsened conditions, and no significant precipitation is expected before Stampede celebrations.”
The MHES is looking at different dates and events that they may be able to have fireworks at and will continue to work with the City of Medicine Hat and Fire & Emergency Services for any opportunities.
This week will still feature several traditional stampede events including the following:
- Summer Jam (Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m.)
- Summer Pro Rodeo (Thursday, July 29 at 7 p.m., Friday, July 30 at 8 p.m., and Saturday, July 31 at 1:30 p.m.)
- Visual Arts & Better Living Show and Sale (Friday, July 30 from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
- Farmers’ Market (Saturday, July 31 from 9:00am-1 p.m.)
- Hunter Brothers Concert (Saturday, July 31 at 9 p.m.)
Tickets are on sale now for the Summer Jam, Summer Pro Rodeo and Hunter Brothers Concert at www.mhstampede.com, by calling 403-527-1234 or visiting the Stampede Office.
