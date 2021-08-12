As we move forward into this next phase of the pandemic, it’s important to remember that all Albertans can take basic steps to protect themselves and loved ones from all respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and influenza.
While we have made significant progress against COVID-19, particularly through uptake in vaccines, community spread driven by variants of concern, including the Delta variant, continues to be a concern in the Medicine Hat and Cypress County area. This is highlighted by active cases in the City of Medicine Hat over four weeks:
Active cases as of July 18: 0 to 9
Active cases as of July 25: 24
Active cases as of August 1: 87
Active cases as of August 8: 242
The best thing you can do to support your health and reduce the risk to the broader community is to get immunized. Vaccines are our best protection against COVID-19 and the safest and most effective way to protect against infection and severe illness. If you are eligible and have not been immunized yet, please book your immunization appointment as soon as possible at www.albertahealthservices.ca/topics/Page17295.aspx.
The COVID-19 vaccines currently available in Alberta require two doses to provide maximum protection.
Other prevention and protection measures include:
- Stay home if you are feeling sick
- Wash or sanitize your hands often
- Cover your coughs and sneezes
- Avoid touching your face, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched
Albertans are encouraged to assess and manage their personal risks, and it is reasonable for people to continue using precautions that will serve their needs. This can include avoiding or limiting time spent in crowded indoor places, minimizing close contact with anyone showing cold-like symptoms and continuing to use a face mask.
And while many of these measures, including masking, are no longer required in most situations, please support those who may wish to continue following them.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.