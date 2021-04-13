Chinook School Division administration has been informed by officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority that there have been several positive cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the community of Maple Creek, including some cases connected to Maple Creek Composite School (MCCS).
Communication has been shared with the school community and any individuals who may have been in close contact with the cases are being contacted by the SHA to provide direction. To protect privacy, we are not able to share or discuss details.
As an extra precaution and to support the efforts of Public Health, MCCS will be closed on Tuesday, April 13, and all classes will move to Remote Learning starting on Wednesday, April 14. Students will return to school on Monday, April 26, unless the school is advised otherwise by Public Health.
All Chinook schools follow enhanced cleaning protocols and include multiple protective provisions for students and staff. We all have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.
Our school plans contain many important measures, processes and protocols which add layers of protection for students and staff.
Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if ill, call HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing as much as possible, wear a mask when appropriate, and do everything we can to keep each other safe.
Information on the Government of Saskatchewan’s Safe School Plan can be found at::
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/safe-schools-plan
A parent package of information from the Government of Saskatchewan can be downloaded at:
https://www.saskatchewan.ca/-/media/files/coronavirus/education/safe-schools-plan-parent-package.pdf
