On January 8, Swift Current City RCMP and Police Dog Services executed a search warrant in the 300 block of 9 Ave NW in Swift Current.
Police located and seized 100 grams of cocaine, 24 grams of methamphetamine, approximately $9000 in cash, dozens of weapons and several other items indicative of a drug trafficking. (Photos attached.)
A 36 year old a male is scheduled to attend court on February 17, 2021 to answer to the following charges:
•Two counts of Drug Possession for the purpose of trafficking under Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
•Two counts Drug Trafficking, under Section 5(1) Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
•Possession of Weapons for a dangerous purpose under Section 88 of the Criminal Code.
•Two counts of Possession of a Prohibited Weapon under Section 92(2) of the Criminal Code.
•Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 under Section 354(1) of the Criminal Code.
