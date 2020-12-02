The Lyric Theatre is presenting a special one-time only virtual show to promote the spirit of Christmas during these challenging times.
The virtual version of entertainment legend Tom Jackson’s The Huron Carole will take place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6.
This renowned concert series has been taking place for over 30 years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s Canadian tour takes place online in partnership with local host organizations.
The intention of the virtual show is to also bring attention to the plight of those who are struggling due to the economic fall-out of the pandemic, and people are therefore asked to support their local food bank.
Lyric Theatre Artistic and Executive Director Gordon McCall said it will be an exciting and uplifting show that will bring a spirit of love and family celebration to viewers.
“This is our first and hopefully last COVID Christmas and it's a time when families particularly and extended families want to be together,” he mentioned. “I don't think that's going to be possible for a number of us, but the spirit of that family gathering and helping people in need at Christmas is still really strongly with us. We're asking people to donate to the Salvation Army right here in Swift Current, either with food or with cash donations.”
The show will include Christmas classics, unique stories, and original music performed by Tom Jackson and a group of award-winning musicians.
Last year’s live performance of The Huron Carole at the Lyric Theatre was sold out, and this will be an opportunity for those who were there and others who missed it to enjoy Jackson’s new virtual show.
“Every time he does it, it's a fresh new show,” McCall emphasized. “And as he says, it's designed to deliver the gift of giving and create health, hope, faith, love and happiness during the COVID Christmas.”
This show presents a significant step for the Lyric Theatre’s digital stage presentations, which until now have focused on the virtual production of several regular theatre events.
“We've been doing the Lyric Digital Stage, which is our production of Write Out Loud, Open Stage, Youth Talent Night and others, and this is the first production that we're bringing to our audience through virtual streaming from elsewhere,” he said. “We're investing a little bit in it to make sure we can present it, and it's the first one that we'll be charging admission to.”
Tickets for The Huron Carole virtual performance are $20 per person. The show will be aired online via Zoom. Another option is to buy the $25 tickets, which will include a pre-show live session with Tom Jackson.
““It will be live and he'll be there to talk with whoever is online,” McCall said. “I think we can comfortably do between 50 and 100 people on that Zoom call. So there's an opportunity for a number of people to get to spend some time with him. He's an inspirational person, but he's also a good question and answer person.”
The Lyric Theatre might consider hosting other virtual external shows if this one proofs to be a success.
“It's a big step and we're looking forward to seeing what the response will be to tell us if this is possible to do in the future,” he said. “Theatres around the country are doing these things, and in that particular communities they're getting a good response. I'm expecting it will have a good response, and it's at a perfect time of year that we're doing it, because we all need our spirits lifted.”
The online format certainly presents some new possibilities for the Lyric Theatre, because show attendance is not limited by the size of the theatre. The viewership for some of the events hosted on the Lyric Digital Stage is higher than for previous live events, which is partly due to the fact that people from elsewhere in Canada can also watch online.
“I think a lot of theatres are coming to realize that this new virtual world that we're moving to presenting programs should probably be here with us to stay, but in combination with live events,” he said. “We can augment our live events when we carefully choose some programs online as well.”
The regular online events on the Lyric Digital Stage will continue to be free, but there might be the occasional paid show and The Huron Carole is the perfect way to offer this opportunity to viewers for the first time.
“With Tom having been here before and the demand being so high, we wanted to offer this at Christmas,” McCall said. “It's a perfect program to watch at home with the family. … The other thing it is it's a great Christmas present. It is a Christmas show, it's incredible music, beautifully performed, Tom always has a great message, but it is a great Christmas gift and also for people who are shut in. They could be in Vancouver, if not here, it could be for our mother, grandmother, grandfather, or our sister or brother, nephews and nieces that are outside of this area. They can tune in to the link and get the program as well. It's an interesting way to connect to your family.”
Tickets for The Huron Carole virtual show are available through an e-transfer that can be e-mailed to treasurer@lyrictheatre.ca or by mailing a cheque or money order to the Lyric Theatre, P.O. Box 1143, Swift Current, SK, S9H 3X3. It is important to provide an e-mail address with the payment to which the exclusive link for the show will be forwarded. More information about the show is available online at www.huroncarole.ca
