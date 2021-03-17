Slowly, the world is improving. When a lot of of the ugly aspects of life are being exposed and there seems to be an endless parade of issues, problems and travesties, a lot of these social and often criminal, atrocities are being slowly unearthed.
A lot of different types of social intolerance and xenophobia still have a long way to go to be rectified: bigotry, religious intolerance, racism, sexism/misogyny and heterosexism, to name some.
There have been a lot of big name cases which have been obvious and has kick started a cultural revolution of sorts.
Obvious sickos like movie producer Harvey Weinstein, actor/comedian Bill Cosby and hockey coach Graham James have been outed; now there’s investigations of longtime hockey coach Bernie Lynch; racism is being overcome with the calls for justice for those killed in the United States with many forms of entertainment and sports (got to start somewhere) campaigning hard for the call for understanding of racist oppression and hopefully future generations.
With the elimination of so much lately, there are many who say it is too much too fast. When will it stop. “Cancel culture” and “call out culture” is making life to confusing, makes everyone too tepid, no one wants to do anything for fear of insulting someone or getting in trouble.
Hence lies the problem: those complaining the loudest are the ones with all the power and the most to lose.
Some things don’t age well. Accepted parts of culture are being challenged and just flat out cut. Sometimes it is a painful process for those who incorrectly assumed that if something was accepted, it was okay. It isn’t.
Symbols of oppression and government dominance were knocked down in 2020 including statues of famous historical figures like Sir. John A MacDonald in Montreal (knocked down), a statue of Christopher Columbus beheaded in Boston. Mississippi was the last state to remove the Confederate flag off of the state flag. It isn’t unprecedented. Many Soviet-era statues, and the Berlin Wall being were destroyed decades ago.
Shoppers are starting to notice the familiar character of Aunt Jemima has disappeared off of the pancake flour and related products for its racist overtones.
You can bet a John (Bo Duke) Schneider “yeee-haw!” that the Dukes of Hazzard aren’t on any reruns on syndicated television because of the mini Confederate flags on the General Lee car.
Even seemingly innocent Jimmy Fallon and of course (who could forget) Justin Trudeau have both been shamed due to being shown wearing blackface.
Pepe Le Pew, the cartoon skunk has been eliminated, including from the latest Space Jam movie, because of calls for the elimination of supposedly cute depictions of sexual harassment.
Generationally beloved Theodor Seuss Geisel aka Dr. Seuss had six of his over 44 titles pulled from further production because of racist images and messages in those books. Those include: “And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street:; “McElligot’s Pool” (1947); “If I Ran The Zoo” (1950); “Scrambled Eggs Super” (1953); “On Beyond Zebra” (1955) and “The Cat’s Quizzer” (1976).
While this small list seems like a lot in some cases petty…that is how bad our world is screwed up. We have accepted so many unjust and bad things it will take decades to heal and overcoming. Pick any one of those aspects: racism; sexism, whatever you wish to discuss…. There are so many examples of ugliness and now there seems to be action. If it is wrong now; it was wrong then. Be proud of this generation; proud of these times… there seems to be a push back of what was deemed acceptable.
If you are going to silence the “cancel-culture” or “call-out culture” critics; then those tearing down the injustices should do something about it.
Replace it with something better. Think something is homophobic, racist, ageist or misogynist … do something about it. Out it, then do something better.
It doesn’t have to be cancel culture. Let’s look at it as the first step in ‘create culture.’
Ryan Dahlman is the editor of Prairie Post West and Prairie Post East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.