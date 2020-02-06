On January 31, the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 4105 Forestry Ave South played host to the Lethbridge Interfaith Network’s ‘Let’s Talk About Death’ discussion panel from two to four p.m.
The event kicked off with an opening prayer by Kate Lindsay of the Baha’i Community and was followed by Tymarrah Mackie, the Co-Chair of the Lethbridge Interfaith Network, explained how the Lethbridge Interfaith Network came to be.
“Over the years, one of the things that I noticed in the world of diversity and inclusion is that one of the biggest things is separates us in our nation and our communities is our religious beliefs,” Mackie said. “When I learned this, I put together a group.”
Mackie said that the Lethbridge Interfaith Network began meeting in June 2019 and one the things that they have been doing is offering up educational sessions on topics that affect everyone regardless of beliefs. Mackie also admitted to being really grateful that discussion panel was suggested, as many people came to the discussion and come to the Interfaith Network meetings to get education and learn about peaceful coexistence with one another.
After the Charter for Compassion was read by Liberty Charissage, another Co-Chair of the Lethbridge Interfaith Network, representatives from several religious organizations throughout the community shared their views on life and death. Daren Heyland, a member of the Lethbridge Interfaith Network and organizer of the event, first introduced the panel’s participants and explained that they would be spending five to 10 minutes explaining how death is viewed and approached by their religion.
“This is something that impacts us as a religious community; because we accept death as inevitable, why can’t we normalize that conversation?” Heyland said.
Roland Ikuta, a representative from the Buddhist Community, then took the floor and explained that in Buddhism, death is considered very natural and that death is something that we're all going to experience. Death, Ikuta said, is considered part of the cycle.
“There's two big principles, main principles in Buddhism and one is about impermanence,” Ikuta said. “That is the fact that we're all gonna die, but then permanence isn't just about death. Permanence is also the fact that nothing stays the same. Moment to moment, second by second, everything's changing. Nothing stays the same and that's the reality of life. Everything is interconnected.”
Ikuta went on to explain the principle of interconnection through a parable about a mustard seed. The parable, Ikuta said, was during the time that the Buddha was alive and there was a lady who was born into a very poor family, but married very well. She became very wealthy and she had a child.but the child died at the age of four and this was her only child, so she was quite distraught. The lady, Ikuta said, went around trying to see if someone could save this child and she eventually went to the Buddha and asked if he could bring her son back to life.
”The Buddha said, “Okay, I'll do that, but what you have to do is to go to your village and you have to get a mustard seed from a family who has not experienced death,” Ikuta said. “So this woman thought it would be easy because mustard seeds are very common spice. She went back to her village and went from household to household to household, but she couldn’t find a single family that has not experienced death. Then she realizes as she goes through this process, that in depth, in fact, the experience of death is universal, that we're all going to go through it. She became aware that her suffering, the loss of her son is the same suffering that everybody has to else's experiencing.”
Ultimately, Ikuta said, the woman became a disciple of the Buddha and studied Buddhism to the point of achieving enlightenment. In general, Ikuta said, most Buddhists believe that enlightenment is one of the stages of reincarnation.
“In Buddhism we believe that people will be reborn into a different life, but that rebirth can happen in six different realms,” Ikuta said. “Most Buddhists believe in these six realms.”
Ikuta said that the six realms taught by Buddhism in general are: Nirvana, or enlightenment; the human state; the realm of the demi-gods where they can see what Nirvana looks like; the realm of animals; the realm of hungry ghosts where cravings are constant and forever unmet; and the state of health. In the Jodo Shinsu faction that he studies, however, Ikuta says that the belief is that people are reborn to an automatic state of enlightenment and that those who are enlightened immediately return to earth to help others achieve that state.
Atif Khalil, a representative from the Muslim Community, then took the floor and explained that in Islam, there are three postulates of belief: divine unity,prophecy, and the return. When it comes to the topic of death, Khalil said, there are two themes that become prominent: the remedy of life and the inevitability of death.
“Life seems long but it's actually quite short. It's a fleeting moment in eternity,” Khalil said. “There's one passage in the Koran that says that on the day when people will be called home refers to when they will stand before God and final judgment. The Koran says it will be as if he hadn't been carried for an evening or a morning. That's how long it will be; like a passing moment.”
Khalil said that in a sense, we are all walking towards this door that is our death. When we live life, Khalil said, we need to be prepared to live it in such a way that we'd be watching with God and the audience; we need to put some moments in it that would make us proud.
“There's also this idea that death isn't final drug and death is also in birth,” Khalil said. “You give birth to who you truly are. You're giving birth to your soul. Some of the spiritual teachers of Islam also emphasizes that we are all pregnant in this world without own souls. Rumi says that one place that everyone who's I've created is carrying the Christ within them, meaning you have a soul that has this potential for spiritual beauty.”
Spiritual health, Khalil said, is not actual; it’s potential just like the health of the child in the womb. It has potential, Khalil said, but how does that potentiality brought into an actuality? Like the kind of life a mother lives when she's pregnant, Khalil said, we should make sure we do what we need to do and be careful with what we do.
”The human being has to be very attentive to how they live their life because everything has an effect on the soul,”Khalil said. “Death is a kind of work where you give birth to who you truly honor. Death is kind of an awakening.”
Following Khali’s remarks, Joel Bermack of the Jewish Community spoke and began by saying that in Judaism, God does not view death as a tragedy even when it occurs early in life where there are unfortunate circumstances; it is simply seen as a natural process. Death like life has meaning, Bermack says, and is part of the divine plan.
“Jews have a firm belief in an afterlife where those who have lived life will be rewarded,” Bermack said. “In the classical Jewish tradition, you must ask how such imagery impacts our views of heaven and hell and the destiny of the human soul. Orthodox Judaism has thoroughly maintained both the belief in the future resurrection of the dead as being part of the Messianic Redemption and also a belief in some form of immortality of the soul. The belief in soul survival after death is implicit in the various prayers said in the memory of the dead.”
Bermack said that all attempts to describe heaven and hell are secular because Judaism believes that God is good. Judaism, Bermack said, not only permits but often requires a person to violate the 613 commandments if necessary, to save a life because life is so valuable.
Bermack stated that those in the religion are not permitted to do anything relating to euthanasia, suicide and assisted suicide, as they are strictly forbidden by Jewish law. However, Bermack also said that where death is imminent and the patient is suffering, Jewish law does permit one to cease artificially prolonging life. Bermack said that Jewish law also permits pulling the plug or refusing extraordinary means of prolonging life.
Mourning practices in Judaism are extensive, Bermack said, but they are not an expression and they have two purposes: to show respect for the dead and to provide the living with a chance to grieve. Bermack said that much preparation goes into cleaning the body to prepare it for burial and it is the living's way of paying their last respects to the dead. Most communities have an organization to care for the dead and those people are volunteers whose work is considered extremely meritorious, Bermack said.
“The body is then properly clothed in a shroud and placed in a simple wooden box that symbolizes what was said in Genesis, “From dust you were created and to dust you shall return.” Bermack said. “In ancient times, Jews used to bury their dead without the use of a coffin, as it was supposed to symbolize returning for resurrection. Today, many people are still very directly in the ground. However, in many Western countries, local law requires a body to be buried in a coffin. The coffin tends to be made out of soft wood, which do compose as quickly. Holes are drilled into the bottom of the coffin for the deceased body to make contact with the dirt.”
The body, Bermack said, is never displayed in an open casket.According to Jewish law, exposing a body is considered disrespectful because it allows not only friends, but also enemies to view the dead and provided opportunity to mock their helpless state. Jewish mourning practices can be broken into several periods of decreasing intensity. These morning periods allow the whole expression of grief while discouraging excessive grief and allowing the mortar to gradually return to a normal life.
Bermack also touched upon the Jewish mourning rituals. Aninut is usually just a day or two, Bermack said, as Judaism requires prompt burial. After the burial, Bermack says, the deceased’s spouse, parents, children, and siblings sits the seven-day period known as Shiva, usually in the deceased’s home. Shiva begins right after the burial and ends on the morning of the seventh day after burial. The next mourning period is called Sloshim, which lasts 30 days and begins from the day of burial. Yud Bais Chodesh, Bermack said, is the final mourning period for the loss of a parent and it lasts for 12 months. After the periods of mourning are complete, the family is not permitted to continue mourning regularly, but there are appropriate occasions on which the deceased may be remembered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.