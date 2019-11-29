On November 28, at approximately 6 p.m., Leader RCMP officers, along with Eatonia and Leader EMS and Fire Department, responded to a serious motor-vehicle collision involving a car and a semi on Highway 21, approximately 15 kilometres south of Eatonia, SK.
A 34-year-old male was found trapped and unresponsive in his vehicle. First responders performed CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) until the male could be extracted from the vehicle and transported to a hospital. The male unfortunately passed away at the hospital.
Both lanes of Highway 21 were closed until approximately 4:30 a.m. while first responders attended to the injured male and an RCMP collision re-constructionist investigated the incident.
It was snowing in Leader, SK, and weather is considered to have been a factor in the incident.
