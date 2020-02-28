The City of Swift Current’s outdoor rinks and shacks will be closed for the season as of 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 1st, so grab your skates and take one last twirl at one of these five great locations over the weekend:
•Southside Rink
•North Hill Rink
•West Side Rink
•Highland Rink
•Sheldon Kennedy Rink
Michael Newell, Parks Manager for the City of Swift Current said, “We had a strange winter season due to fluctuating temperatures; however, we were pleased that our outdoor rinks were available for use right into this first weekend in March.”
Community Services would like to remind you that ice is available for public skating and to rent at the three indoor arenas, and it’s now easier than ever to check facility availability by accessing our new Online Portal. Portal access details can be found here: http://www.swiftcurrent.ca/divisions/community-services/community-services-online-portal.
