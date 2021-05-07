The Last Post Fund - Saskatchewan Branch, in partnership with branch #56 Swift Current of the Royal Canadian Legion, will conduct a short ceremony on Friday 7 May at the Swift Current Mount Pleasant Cemetery (entrance off of 6 Ave NE) at 11 a.m. to honour local Veterans who lay in temporarily marked graves.
The recent installation of headstones completes the first phase of a grave-marking project for a number of Veterans' graves that have been approved to receive military style markers.
These previously unmarked graves were identified by legion branch #56, the City of Swift Current, with assistance from Alberta branch member Kyle Scott of the Last Post Fund. In southern Saskatchewan the next delivery of markers is mostly designated for WW2 veterans.
“It’s a privilege for myself as a member of the Alberta branch, and on behalf of all Last Post Fund members, to conduct this simple act of Remembrance. We want to give our thanks, in a visible and permanent way, to those who served our Country,” says LPF branch member Glenn Miller.
Last Post Fund launched the Lost Veterans Initiative in February 2021 to recruit additional volunteer researchers across Canada who can further help in the search for Veterans who lie in unmarked graves for more than 5 years. Since the launch of the program this past winter, several volunteer researchers have come forward in Saskatchewan, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. A field training session was completed last month in Regina.
“Recruiting new researchers who wish to honour Veterans is key in upholding the act of Remembrance. The reward a researcher feels when a Veteran's grave is permanently marked with a headstone is a great sense of pride for the past military service, sacrifice and commitments these great Canadians have made in the defense of Canada.” says retired Colonel Randy Brooks, national lead for the Lost Veterans Initiative.
In addition to that role, Brooks is sub-committee chair for the Unmarked Grave Program and Vice President West on the LPF Governing Council. To encourage future researchers to participate, a how-to kit is sent to them and assistance is provided by provincial branches. Starting in late spring and through the fall season, researchers walk the cemeteries in person, searching for unmarked graves. Over the winter, applications are submitted for approval, and headstones placed the following year.
“Those interested in becoming volunteer researchers or who know of any Veteran lying in an unmarked grave for more than five years are invited to contact the Last Post Fund National Office at 1-800-465-7113,” says Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.