In the early morning hours of September 16th a Ford Mustang was taken from a residence in the community of Eatonia.
The Mustang is described as black in color with a dent in the passenger rear panel It has a Saskatchewan license plate 731LHV. This vehicle has now believed to have been ditched but it is not yet located and recovered. The suspect(s), possibly a male and female occupant with unknown descriptions, are now driving a white Chevrolet half ton Truck with a slip tank in the back, unknown plate number. The white truck was last seen heading West on the 180 grid just South East of Leader.
If you have information related to this advisory please call 9 1 1 or 310-RCMP.
To modify your profile or to sign up click on the following link: https://member.everbridge.net/index/453003085619333
Reply with YES to confirm receipt or https://evb.gg/04u9ee8G
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.