The Junior Stockman’s Livestock Show took place at Kinetic Park in Swift Current, Sept. 25.
Junior exhibitors between the ages of six and 21 are able to apply their livestock skills during the competition.
There were 56 junior exhibitors with 70 livestock entries across six breed classes.
All junior exhibitors were also entered into the Showmanship Division. This livestock show was part of the 14th Annual Ranchman’s Ridin’ & Recitin’ event hosted by the Swift Current Agricultural & Exhibition Association.
The one-day event included the Ranchman's cattle pen show and cowboy poetry. This year the Ranchman's activities were part of a larger three-day event at Kinetic Park, the new Frontier Fall Fair. It included a trade show and the Canadian Cowboys Association Finals Rodeo. Below are the results from the showmanship competition at the Junior Stockman’s Livestock Show:
Peewee Champion – Wynn Pittman (Kyle, SK), Peewee Reserve Champion – Avery Greenwood (Swift Current, SK); Junior Champion – Trigg Pittman (Kyle, SK), Junior Reserve Champion – Joss Pittman (Kyle, SK); Intermediate Champion – Taylor Reid, Intermediate Reserve Champion – Kaycee Buchanan (Caronport, SK); Senior Champion – Cole Reid, Senior Reserve Champion –Brodyn LaBatte (Gladmar, SK).
Ambassador Award for leadership qualities and being a good role model to other youth in agriculture – Hillary Sauder (Hodgeville, SK).
