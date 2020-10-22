Building on its ongoing sustainability and social responsibility efforts, JBS Foods Canada today (OIct. 22) announced plans to invest $2 million to help Brooks, Alberta, respond to needs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and invest in the community’s future.
JBS Foods Canada has been working with local leaders to identify where the funds can best help meet immediate and longer-term community needs. All projects will be determined by the end of the year.
“We are proud of our role in providing high-quality beef, but we also recognize our responsibility as a large employer in the area,” said David Colwell, president, JBS Foods Canada. “The Hometown Strong initiative is allowing us to make a lasting investment that will strengthen our community and improve the lives of our team members and neighbors.”
“JBS Foods Canada is a great partner and corporate citizen of the City of Brooks and we are very appreciative of this important and incredible contribution to our community,” said Brooks Mayor Barry Morishita. “As one of the largest employers in Alberta, we couldn’t be more pleased that they choose to do business in the Brooks region, and their dedication to supporting our local organizations, events and activities is outstanding. We are very pleased with this injection of funds for community-based projects as JBS Foods Canada prides itself on working closely with many local organizations to make a positive difference.”
The JBS Foods Canada Brooks production facility employs more than 2,800 people with an annual payroll of more than $110 million. The beef facility supports more than 500 local producers, paying them $1.6 billion per year for their livestock.
Hometown Strong is a $50 million initiative that adds to commitments JBS has made this year to protect employees and ensure their job security amid the global pandemic. Funds are being directed to the communities where JBS team members live and work in the U.S. and Canada. Hometown Strong is one of the largest community investment programs of its kind. Visit hometownstrong.jbssa.com to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.