In the depths of the fourth wave of COVID-19, the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) Section of Intensive Care has written a letter to Albertans in a Sept. 27 news release.
“As Intensive Care Physicians, it is our duty to ensure that we continue to help the critically ill at any time and any place within our province,” states Section President Clinton Torok-Both. “Unfortunately, our ability to equitably provide intensive care to all Albertans remains under threat. Last week, we as Intensive Care Physicians from across the province of Alberta met and we would like to share with you our thoughts and concerns.”
The letter lays out:
• The situation in our Intensive Care Units and the threat of triage protocols where some patients would be restricted from receiving potentially life-saving care
• ICU physicians’ recommendations for turning the COVID tide before it is too late
• A promise from ICU physicians and a request to Albertans
The letter, signed by members of the AMA’s Section of Intensive Care, appears below. With appreciation for any interest, the physicians will not be giving media interviews at this time in order to focus their attention on patient care.
