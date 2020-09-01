Editor:
I am writing in response to recent stories in Prairie Post regarding irrigation, as well as to the letter from the Minister of Environment on August 21.
The irrigation stories have featured new grants to help irrigation districts work more efficiently. In those stories, there were multiple references to the value of irrigated crops, and to the numbers of jobs that depend on those crops. All the numbers were quite impressive, totaling many millions of dollars and thousands of jobs.
Mr. Nixon’s letter extolled the Government’s efforts to protect Alberta streams. Unfortunately, those assurances ring hollow when take even a cursory look at the mine plan accompanying the Environmental Impact Assessment for the Grassy Mountain coal project. All streams flowing through the mine area will be completely disrupted during mining, and the reconstruction will result in much less stream distance than before mining. The spoil slopes will at an angle where surface and gully erosion is a virtual certainty. All of that will degrade stream flow and water quality.
Irrigators rely on the river systems for their water supply. That supply has already been more than fully allocated. The only way a new user can get any water is to either increase supplies (Mother Nature does not seem interested in that option), steal from those downstream (Saskatchewan is not going to agree to that) or get it from other users (municipal supplies or irrigation farmers). The irrigation farmers of southern Alberta would be well advised to look very closely at the potential impacts of the coal mines being proposed in the southern Rockies.
Relying on Government assurances is not a prudent course of action in this situation. Remind your MLA that they should not be trading some mining jobs for a lot of irrigation jobs. Especially since coal royalties to the province will be very small for many years.
Mining jobs are time limited, irrigation is unlimited in time. Mining destroys whole ecosystems, irrigation does not.
Allan Garbutt
