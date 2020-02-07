The Swift Current Curling Club - Innovation Credit Union Super League - results from Thursday February 6.
Quintin defeated Therrien Construction (Dixon)
Cypress Motors/Subway (Rumpel) defeated B&A Petroleum/Nitro Millwright (Seidler)
ACT Sliders (Cornelson) defeated ACT Sliders (Chambers)
RBC Dominion Securities (Haichert) defeated James
Please find attached the results and standings of the Swift Current Curling Club, Innovation Credit Union Super League after February 6 play. The Innovation Credit Union Super League competes on Thursday evenings. League play began on January 30, the champion will be determined will be on March 26
