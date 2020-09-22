Despite the pandemic, the social distancing in public areas and the fact the international borders are shut down, the Heritage Inn International Balloon Festival is a go for 2020.
The ever-popular event, which runs from Sept. 23-27, is the same but different, according to one of the organizers Jamie Kinghorn.
There was a lot of understandable uncertainty going into this year's event on whether it would actually happen, not because organizers didn't want to or the lack of a demand -- the thousands who go every year are proof -- but because of the health regulations.
"It was definitely a concern of course," explains Kinghorn who adds this is the only official festival of its kind happening this year in Canada. "We just had to adjust, figure out how to keep crowds to a minimum. The Glow Night was cancelled. One year we had 20,000 people there I am sure. It is a very, very successful night."
What they decided to do instead was roll back what they could with the crowds yet still provide a wonderful show and display for onlookers. The pilots enjoy the interaction with the public, especially during the evening Glow Night but they could only do what was health and socially conscious.
Kinghorn who is also a pilot flying his Eye of RA balloon, jokes that it is the "international festival with all Canadian pilots." Nothing anyone could do with the Canada/U.S. border being closed. Normally the cap on the number of pilots is 25 and this year they still got a respectable 17. Most are from Alberta minus a smattering Ontario, Quebec and B.C.
He agrees it was important for continuity of the event to host the best one possible even though the guidelines and events were slightly different.
"In 2013, the Festival was there to lift the spirits of those here after the flood," explains Kinghorn. The balloons will be up again to lift spirits (from 2020's pandemic, economic situation)."
With the adage of "Where Fun Takes Flight", the main difference is the crowd control. So instead of large crowds gathering in a one area to watch the pilots and their balloons, the flights (weather pending of course) will have two launch times. The first at 7:30 a.m. the second at 5 p.m.
This happens all five days except for Sept. 23 when it will only be at 5 p.m.
This way people can still watch from their backyards, driveways, and places of business.
The unfortunate result of the pandemic is the Balloon Glow event which usually occurs on the Friday has been cancelled.
"It is very very successful part of the Festival," explains Kinghorn. "One year it attracted 20,000 people. We have to be able to keep crowd control."
Kinghorn describes the amount of volunteers needed to help as "light" but he says it is totally understandable considering the pandemic situation.
"We will share the workload," he adds, noting there will be a lot of santizers and are strictly adhering to AHS guidelines.
While it is not ideal, Kinghorn is happy that there is a Festival at all and is thankful the Heritage Inn hung in and maintained sponsorship.
"The reaction we got from everyone (fans and sponsors) was very positive and the Heritage Inn is 100 per cent behind us; everyone is excited."
For up to date information, please visit their website at www.heritageinninternationalballoonfestival.com or the Festival's Facebook page
