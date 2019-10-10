Bill Clary believes only one political party has a serious plan to deal with the climate emergency.
He is the candidate for the Green Party of Canada in the Cypress Hills-Grasslands riding in the 2019 federal election.
“I’m really concerned about what’s going on around climate change, and I don’t find any other party that is addressing the issue seriously,” he said. “I had showed an interest in the Green Party for some time and I’ve run in a couple of other elections, and so when the opportunity presented itself, it was important for me that people had an option to mark their ballot for the Green Party in this election.”
He has been the provincial Green Party candidate in the Cypress Hills electoral district in 2007 and he represented the federal Green Party in Cypress Hills-Grasslands in 2008. In 2011 he was the federal Green Party candidate in Regina-Wascana.
He grew up in Leader, and has also lived in the Vancouver area and Regina. He has served as an elected member of council for the Town of Leader. He has been living on a small farm near Leader since 2015. He is semi-retired, but works as a farm hand and grows a fair amount of his own food.
“To me there’s no question the issue of our time is climate disruption,” he said. “The scientists are clearly articulating that we have a serious challenge on our hands and that we need to have an all-out response to it. … A lot of the systems that we currently have in place are vulnerable to what climate change is going to bring to us soon, and we need to make a strong adjustment in terms of the way we’re doing energy and the way in which we form our communities. We need to have more resilient communities so that we can accommodate dramatic weather events.”
He noted that the technology and the knowledge already exist to take action, but an appropriate response to the climate emergency is only possible if there is enough political will.
“It was 30 years ago when James Hansen was in front of Congress saying we have a serious climate change problem coming our way,” Clary mentioned. “The two main political parties that have set the policy direction for this nation have not taken this issue seriously, and so all of a sudden now we have scientists who are dramatically saying we don’t have much time left or we’re going over 1.5 degrees.”
The Green Party has made a commitment to double the target for reducing carbon emissions. The current federal target is a 30 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions below 2005 levels by 2030. The Green Party’s goal is a 60 per cent cut in emissions below 2005 levels by 2030, and then to achieve net zero emissions in 2050, which means that any remaining human-caused greenhouse gas emissions will be balanced out by removing the same amount of greenhouse gas from the atmosphere.
“This is serious,” he said. “It’s an existential question, and if we don’t take it that seriously, then we’re not going to meet those targets, and if we don’t meet those targets, we’re going to go over two degrees. It’s our responsibility as a nation. Even though we are in relation to many other nations a low emitter, we need to take the adult position where this is serious, we need to get onto it, and do it now.”
Critics of the Green Party’s emission targets will question the cost to the economy, but he said it is becoming harder and harder to make that argument when the economic costs of extreme weather events continue to increase.
“So the point here is how much is it going to cost if we don’t take action,” he asked.
The Green Party’s elaborate policy platform includes a transitioning to a green economy with a shift towards renewable energy sources. The use of fossil fuels will be phased out and no new pipelines will be built. He emphasized this does not mean the use of fossil fuels will be stopped overnight.
“Anybody that lives in Saskatchewan through a winter knows that you don’t turn off the fossil fuels,” he said. “You’re going to die. Our lives currently depend upon fossil fuels, and the Green Party understands that, but scientists are telling us in no uncertain terms that the continued use of fossil fuel is destroying the environment we depend upon for our life. So both of those are true and now we’re going to put all our efforts into that transition.”
The transition to a green economy will create new jobs and there will also be measures to provide support to workers whose income and lives will be disrupted by the transition away from fossil fuels.
“There is a huge number of people in the gas and oil industry that work there, but we’re talking about retraining programs to take their skills and just translate them over,” he explained. “We’re concerned about making sure that people have jobs and that these are decent paying jobs so that they can continue to contribute to an economy and keep that economy flowing.”
He emphasized that the Green Party’s platform is far wider than only environmental issues, even though it is an integral part of most policy matters. The platform includes measures to build a new relationship with indigenous people, and policies to advance a just society include principles to ensure gender equality and the protection of LGBTQI2+ rights.
The party’s health care policies include the expansion of the single-payer medicare model to include pharmacare for everyone and free dental care for low-income Canadians. The party’s poverty strategy will create a universal guaranteed livable income program.
“If you look at the platform, we’re dealing with social issues and the whole idea about this transition is that we’re looking at the same time to basically rejig the whole economy,” he said. “Any time you have a society where you’ve got a significant gap between the rich and the poor, you don’t have democracy any more. We’ve got to have more equity in the system.”
The Green Party’s policy measures for good governance will include electoral reforms to end the “first past the post” election system. It will be replaced with a system to make every vote count, and party representation will be based on the number of votes received in an election.
“There are various systems in use already,” he said. “So we can take a look at the ways those systems work and then make one that fits for our nation, but just the idea being let's stop dealing with the winner takes it all. … The better system allows everybody to vote their conscience, instead of having these tugs of war where you got this polarized fight that goes on. We got to work together, and that's what we should be doing. This whole highly partisan political environment that we've regressed into is not serving us well.”
Voters will cast their ballots on Oct. 21 in the 2019 federal election. The other candidates in the Cypress Hills-Grasslands electoral district are William Caton (Liberal Party), Lee Harding (People’s Party of Canada), Maria Lewans (Independent), Jeremy Patzer (Conservative Party) and Trevor Peterson (New Democratic Party).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.