Great Plains College will host its seventh annual Safety Breakfast on March 24. The free hot breakfast is open to all clients, current or interested, who are looking for safety training for themselves or their company.
“We know how important safety is in all workplaces and we’re proud to partner with many businesses, industries and individuals across the southwest to provide quality safety training courses,” said Angela Kazakoff, program coordinator, skills and safety training, at Great Plains College. “The safety breakfast gives us an opportunity to thank our existing clients for choosing to train with us, to welcome new clients and share the safety training options at the college.”
The breakfast will provide a general update on new classes and custom course options applicable to all clients, along with a schedule of specialty classes for spring breakup for clients in the oil and gas industry. The doors will open at 7 a.m. and the breakfast provided by Louis D’s Catering will run from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Tours of the college will be available following the event -- anyone interested in a tour can request such when they RSVP to the breakfast.
“We want to make sure our clients know about all the options available to them, including on-site training and customized training options. It also gives us a chance to find out how we can better serve their training needs,” added Kazakoff.
Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by March 17 to crystalb@greatplainscollege.ca or call 306-778-5482. Everyone in attendance will also have the opportunity to win prizes, including one-of-three $100 Co-op gift cards, a $300 travel voucher from Marlin Travel and others.
Some safety training options available at the college include: ATV and UTV training, Chainsaw Safety, Confined Space Entry and Rescue, Fall Protection for Rig Work and Rig Rescue, Fire Extinguisher, First Aid/CPR, Global Ground Disturbance Levels 1 and 2, H2S Alive, Power Mobile Equipment (Forklift, Scissorlift, Skidsteer, Telehandler and Articulating Manlift), Special Oilfield Boiler Operator and Workplace Fall Protection.
Great Plains College is also one of the few centres to offer quantitative fit testing, either on-site or at the college.
A full listing of course options and a safety training calendar is available online at greatplainscollege.ca/safety-training. To learn about customized training options, please contact the college directly at 1-866-296-2472.
