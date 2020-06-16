Great Plains College has developed a plan to address student and community needs during the summer months of 2020 as part of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Post-Secondary Sector strategy. The college’s proposal has been approved by the Ministry of Advanced Education and Ministry of Health, with its strategies coordinated to meet public health safety guidelines and the larger Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.
The college’s strategies during the two-month summer timeline include the provision of quality customer service to existing and prospective students, safety-specific industry training to communities, preparing for the delivery of fall programming and ensuring that incoming students are retained and supported. The strategies will be implemented in mid-June.
Specific details are being finalized but the offerings include:
Skills and safety training programs to support critical areas of the labour market – a variety of industry training will be available at the Kindersley, Swift Current and Warman campus locations; a six-week Heavy Equipment Operator (HEO) program will be offered at the Warman campus.
Student Services support to existing and prospective students – intake, assessment and student financial assistance; provision of a limited number of face-to-face appointment opportunities.
Exam invigilation opportunities for students enrolled with external educational institution partners – will be available by appointment at Biggar, Kindersley, Swift Current and Warman locations.
“We are very excited to be moving into this next phase of summertime program delivery, student supports and preparing for the upcoming educational year,” said David Keast, president and CEO of Great Plains College. “We are committed to maintain the health and safety of our students, staff, faculty and the general public.”
Keast commented that additional information regarding the summer re-open plan will be made available as it is finalized. He encouraged the public to regularly visit www.greatplainscollege.ca and monitor the college’s social media channels for updates.
In conjunction with the Ministry of Advanced Education and other provincial post-secondary educational institutions, the college is continuing to finalize the details of fall 2020 program delivery.
Individuals requesting additional information on the summer re-open plan can contact the college via email at info@greatplainscollege.ca or by calling toll-free at 1-866-296-2472.
