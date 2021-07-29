On July 28 at approximately 11:15 a.m., Gleichen RCMP responded to a report of child luring on Main Street in Gleichen.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown middle-aged Caucasian male approached a 13-year-old male and offered to pay him money in exchange for sex.
Investigators have been unable to locate the suspect in who is described as:
· Male approximately in his 50’s
· Grey hair
· Blue eyes
· Wearing glasses
· Wearing a blue white plaid shirt, dark jeans and a hat
The suspect was seen driving a newer light colored GMC pick-up truck with after market lights.
Gleichen RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the person involved or any information to this incident. Please contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
