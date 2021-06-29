On June 29, at 7:00 a.m., Gleichen RCMP responded to complaint of structure fire at the Siksika Anglican Church situated in Map 4.
Upon attending the location, a broken window was located. An attempt had been made to start a fire inside, however was unsuccessful. The suspect(s) fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Fire crews did not attend the scene.
Gleichen RCMP continue to investigate the incident.
Gleichen RCMP are asking the public's assistance for any information in relation to this incident or identifying those responsible. Please contact the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923, or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
