At 12:30 a.m., on Monday June 28, Gleichen RCMP responded to complaint of a structure fire located on Map 8 of the Siksika Nation.
Preliminary investigation indicates that unknown person(s) deliberately started a fire at the Siksika First Nation Catholic Church.
The Siksika Fire Department was able to put out the fire before any significant structural damage was caused. No one was in the church at the time of the incident and no one was injured as a result of the fire.
The Provincial Fire Investigator and the Gleichen RCMP continue to investigate.
Unable to locate any suspects, Gleichen RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying persons responsible. If you have information on this crime you are asked to contact the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923, or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
