In September 2019 the Gleichen RCMP responded to a series of break and enters at the Arrowwood Co Op Store. Preliminary investigation revealed that several suspects broke into the store removed a safe, lottery tickets, consumable goods, ammunition and cigarettes. Investigators estimated the loss to be approximately $13,000.
On Sept.27, police located a stolen vehicle believed to be involved with the same break ins at a rural property outside of the Village of Cluny. Locating and arresting three persons, investigators obtained a Warrant to Search the premises and recovered items taken from the Arrowwood Co Op as well as a significant drug seizure.
Police have charged the following persons:
·Troy Jordan Lemke (age 35) with Break and Enter x 2, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x 4 and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine,
· Monty Skotniski (age 39) with Break and Enter x 2 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x 4.
·and Joyce Taylor (age 33) with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime x 4.
Both Skotniski and Taylor were released on their own Recognizance while Lemke was remanded into custody. All persons charged are to appear in Siksika Provincial Court on October 10.
