In response to a series of intentional fires set on July 1 on the Siksika Nation, the Gleichen RCMP have charged Philip John Strange (40) of Langdon, Alta. with: Arson – Damage to Property and Trespassing on a Reserve.
After a Judicial Interim Release hearing, Strange was released on his own Recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Siksika Provincial Court on August 12th.
Investigation to date has revealed extensive property damage to the Siksika land to include areas used for traditional ceremonies and offerings.
The Siksika Fire Department has contained the fire in which the Provincial Fire Investigator continue to investigate.
There is no discernable link between this Arson and the deliberate fires set at the Catholic or Anglican Churches earlier this week.
“This past week has been trying on the Siksika people. These intentional acts of property damage affect the well being and security of everyone that lives here” says Sergeant Scott Mercer of the Gleichen RCMP. “We are asking people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to the police.”
As this matter is now before the courts, no further details will be released.
The RCMP are still seeking information on persons involved in the two reported Church files from this past week. If you have information on this crime you are asked to contact the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923, or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
