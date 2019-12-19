In 2020, you can get a clear vision of how global trends will affect your cattle operation at Lethbridge College‚Äôs Tiffin Conference. The 21st edition of the annual conference, which focuses on opportunities and challenges in the red meat industry, will take place on Jan. 16 at the Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge. Tickets are now available.
A full day of speakers will examine a wide variety of topics important to producers. From economics to succession planning to success markers, this year conference intends to show how large issues within the industry will affect
"Our planning committee's primary goal is to provide information that local producers can apply immediately in their operations," says Megan Shapka, manager of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Lethbridge College. "Our second goal is to push some boundaries and open minds to emerging trends in agriculture beyond what's happening here in southern Alberta."
This year's featured speaker will take a deeper look at the hot-button topic of "beyond meat‚"" options. Jayson Lusk, professor and head of the Agricultural Economics Department at Purdue University, will discuss "beyond meat‚"' and whether the plant-based meat substitute is a long-term trend that will affect producers, or if it‚" a short-term fad that may pass.
Other speakers and sessions include:
An industry panel discussion led by Anne Wasko, market analyst on "Cattle Trends and Gateway Livestock: Success, succession and succumbing to pressures‚"
Jeffrey Fitzpatrick-Stillwell, senior manager, North America sustainability, McDonald's presents ‚"Silver Linings: Why McDonald's is staying committed to Canadian producers‚"
Al Mussell, research lead and founder, Agri-Food Economic Systems, Inc. presents "Your Canadian Beef Operation in 2020: Canadian economics of beef production impacted by trade, politics and you."
Mike Davis, dealer principal, Davis Auto Group Ltd. presents on family business, succession, growth and more.
The Tiffin Conference, which generally draws a sellout crowd of 400 attendees, is open to the public. Students in Lethbridge College‚" Agriculture Sciences program and the University of Lethbridge‚Äôs Agricultural Studies department are also able to attend the conference as a part of their studies.
"One of the best parts of any conference or field trip is bringing students and producers together in a learning environment,‚" says Byrne Cook, coordinator of the Collaborative Centre of Excellence in Agriculture at Lethbridge College."reinforces what we discuss in our classes and labs, and it provides even more real life examples and experiences."
Through its highly adaptable and collaborative structure and its future-focused education and research programs, Lethbridge College's Collaborative Centre of Excellence in Agriculture is fast becoming a hub for agricultural research and innovation. The college is a proven player in the industry, with faculty, staff and partners who are resourceful, understand farming, embrace innovation, focus on our vision and lead the way with data-driven agriculture.
Tickets for the 2019 Tiffin Conference are on sale now at lethbridgecollege.ca/tiffinconference. Tickets are $110 each and include the program, lunch and dinner. This event sells out every year, so those interested in attending are encouraged to buy early.
The Tiffin Conference is made possible through the Ronald Tiffin Agricultural Endowment Fund, which was established in honour of Ronald W. Tiffin, and is administered by Lethbridge College. The goal is to provide world-class learning opportunities to primary producers as well as agri-business and agriculture students.
