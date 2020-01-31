Early detection of breast cancer through the use of the latest technology can help to save the life of someone close to your heart.
The installation of a new digital mammography unit at the Cypress Regional Hospital in Swift Current can make that difference to any resident of southwest Saskatchewan with breast cancer, which is the motivation for the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation’s Close to the Heart campaign.
The campaign’s fundraising goal of $350,000 has almost been reached and the Healthcare Foundation is continuing with efforts to raise the remaining $75,000 with the help of residents in the region.
Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Jim Dekowny said this is perhaps the largest fundraising campaign for a single piece of equipment by the organization and it is therefore no surprise that it will take longer than the usual time.
“We knew that it was probably going to go more than a year,” he mentioned. “We've never done $350,000 in a year to my knowledge anyways in my six years here. So we know it was going to be hard. I think we had a really good Radiothon, we had a lot of good events last year, and we had a lot of good donors, old and new donors, that have come through to support the campaign to the point where we're at now. We're $75,000 short. So we're going to continue to push it.”
The 11th annual Pharmasave Radiothon for Healthcare gave a significant boost to the Close to the Heart digital mammography campaign.
The 15-hour live broadcast from the atrium of the Cypress Regional Hospital on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 raised a total of $155,832. All this money was allocated to the Close to the Heart campaign.
He referred to another example of the community’s generosity. Thirty-one Hutterite colonies in the southwest supported the campaign with close to $100,000 in donations.
“We had 31 of them come to bat with us,” he said. “It's just awesome. … The Hutterian colonies just stepped up.”
Dekowny expressed appreciation for everyone who supported the campaign since it started last year and they are looking forward to find ongoing support to raise the outstanding amount.
“With the economy the way it is and with the farming and the agricultural industry not popping like it usually does, the gifts have been smaller, but we still respect that and we still really appreciate any type of gift from anybody,” he said. “For us it's still totally important and it goes towards the bottom line and it helps us get this machine in the hospital as soon as possible.”
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer related deaths in Canada. One in eight women and one in 25 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer.
Early diagnosis and accurate assessment of breast cancer ensures successful treatment for patients. leads to better therapies and more successful outcomes for patients. The current mammography unit at the Cypress Regional Hospital is already making a crucial difference in early detection, but the new digital mammography unit will incorporate 10 years of technological advances.
“We still have a machine that's still working and it's still doing this job fine,” he noted. “What this new machine will be is the new technology, and how we talked about it is 10 years ago what did your TV look like and 10 years ago what did your cell phone look like? The technology is just so much better.”
The ongoing fundraising efforts for the Close to the Heart campaign will include a special culinary event in Shaunavon on March 28. The Taste of the Arts will combine good food and the arts for a unique evening.
The food will be prepared by 10 culinary artists representing some of the finest dining places in southwest Saskatchewan
“Then we’ll have some people doing some painting for us and maybe some jewelry people and we're going to have a cake auction,” he said. “It should be an interesting night.”
Anyone who wants to make a donation to the Close to the Heart campaign have different options. Online donations can be made through the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation website at www.drirwinfoundation.com.
Donations can also be made in person or by mail to the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation office at 2051 Saskatchewan Drive, Swift Current, Saskatchewan, S9H 0X6. For more information, contact the office at 306-778-3314.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.