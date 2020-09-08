 

Fort Whoop-Up’s interpretive season was so popular with visitors that it has been extended to include weekends through the month of September.

“With COVID-19, we were unsure how comfortable residents and visitors would feel touring Fort Whoop-Up, but we were very pleasantly surprised,” says CEO Darrin Martens. “Our focus on health precautions helped people feel relaxed visiting the interpretive centre and experiencing local history. We want to continue to offer access to the stories that are told at the fort through our interpretive staff as we enter the fall season.” 

Visitation at the fort in 2020 is limited by the space inside the fort’s rooms where a majority of interpretation takes place. In order to comply with provincial health guidelines, all visitors to the fort are taken on guided tours throughout the facility in groups of no more than ten. Online tickets are available for purchase to ensure that groups don’t exceed ten visitors but open spots are available to walk-in visitors.

Tours begin in the Blackfoot Gallery with visitors discovering the history of the Blackfoot people before contact with European traders. From there the tour goes to the rooms that show how the fort would have been occupied and used by the traders and workers who lived there in the late 1800s. The tour ends with a horse-drawn wagon ride through the river valley and under the High-Level Bridge—a unique experience. 

“For those who want to enhance their weekend Fort Whoop-Up experience, I would recommend that they order, one day in advance, a special Blackfoot inspired picnic lunch, Ii’ethawaahkaa, prepared by our partners at Mocha Cabana.”  

Tickets for the tours on Saturdays and Sundays throughout September will be available online at https://fort.galtmuseum.com/visit.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.