Fort Whoop-Up’s interpretive season was so popular with visitors that it has been extended to include weekends through the month of September.
“With COVID-19, we were unsure how comfortable residents and visitors would feel touring Fort Whoop-Up, but we were very pleasantly surprised,” says CEO Darrin Martens. “Our focus on health precautions helped people feel relaxed visiting the interpretive centre and experiencing local history. We want to continue to offer access to the stories that are told at the fort through our interpretive staff as we enter the fall season.”
Visitation at the fort in 2020 is limited by the space inside the fort’s rooms where a majority of interpretation takes place. In order to comply with provincial health guidelines, all visitors to the fort are taken on guided tours throughout the facility in groups of no more than ten. Online tickets are available for purchase to ensure that groups don’t exceed ten visitors but open spots are available to walk-in visitors.
Tours begin in the Blackfoot Gallery with visitors discovering the history of the Blackfoot people before contact with European traders. From there the tour goes to the rooms that show how the fort would have been occupied and used by the traders and workers who lived there in the late 1800s. The tour ends with a horse-drawn wagon ride through the river valley and under the High-Level Bridge—a unique experience.
“For those who want to enhance their weekend Fort Whoop-Up experience, I would recommend that they order, one day in advance, a special Blackfoot inspired picnic lunch, Ii’ethawaahkaa, prepared by our partners at Mocha Cabana.”
Tickets for the tours on Saturdays and Sundays throughout September will be available online at https://fort.galtmuseum.com/visit.
Fort Whoop-Up and Galt Museum & Archives extending interpretive weekends through September
- Graham Ruttan
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- SACLA welcomes new CEO
- Fuel Good Day is Sept. 15 in southwest Sask
- Medicine Hat's Police Point Park the site for Music in Nature II
- Fort Whoop-Up and Galt Museum & Archives extending interpretive weekends through September
- Award-winning Lethbridge ruminant nutrition scientist thankful for career
- Truckers will be honoured next Tuesday in Coutts, Medicine Hat
- Solidarity rally in Swift Current shows support for suicide awareness campaign
- Swift Current Museum looking for entries to pandemic photo contest
Most Popular
Articles
- Swift Current powerlifter won gold at national championships
- SCSA longtime director moves on
- Swift Current Chamber of Commerce announces nominees for SCBEX awards
- Fall into Christmas Art and Handcraft Market pushed into 2021
- Swift Current RCMP receiving complaints regarding counterfeit $100 bills
- City of Swift Current participates in provincial program to help households reduce utility bills
- Main sugar beet harvest is slated for Oct. 1
- City Hall to open to public September 8th with limited hours
- 2020 Fall & Winter City Wide Registration a go…with modifications
- Bowes “Lucy Tries Sports” book series so beneficial including a Siksika program
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.