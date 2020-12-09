Two food banks in southwest Saskatchewan are participating in a new initiative by the Saskatchewan SPCA to keep families and their pets together during the COVID-19 pandemic through support provided by the Saskatchewan Emergency Pet Food Bank.
The Salvation Army operated community food banks in Maple Creek and Swift Current are both collaborating with the Saskatchewan SPCA.
“We're really grateful for the opportunity to be able to partner with the SPCA and to be able to offer this to a wider range of people,” Swift Current Salvation Army corps officer Lieut. Renee Mailman said.
The food bank in Swift Current received donations of cat and dog food in the past, and food bank clients have taken those food items for their pets.
“We knew that there was a need among our clients for pet food,” she mentioned. “So when we were asked if we wanted to be involved with it, it just made sense.”
There has been an increase in the number of people using the food bank in Swift Current during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she felt is an indication that more pet owners are likely struggling to also provide in the needs of their animals.
“People who normally wouldn't be accessing our services, with the pandemic are now needing to access the food bank and lots of people have pets,” she said. “So now there would be more people who would be facing the idea of we used to be able to afford to feed our pet, and now I can't even afford to feed myself an I'm needing to go to a food bank.”
Josh Hourie, the community relations coordinator for the Saskatchewan SPCA, said the emergency pet food bank will help pet owners in need to meet the nutritional needs of their pets.
“We have heard countless stories of individuals who are faced with a tough situation and they will take whatever food they have available at that point in time and feed their pets before they feed themselves,” he said. “So there's a situation where maybe the pets are not getting the proper nutrition and that they are eating human food and things of that nature, but you're also then looking at a situation too where the pet owner is not getting the proper nutrition, because they're not eating at all, and then there's the other heartbreaking thought too that some families may be faced with the decision to surrender their beloved pet.”
It is therefore an important goal of the emergency pet food bank to keep families together, including those furry members of families. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a feeling of isolation among many people, and it is well known that pets can make a real difference to address feelings of loneliness and to improve a pet owner’s mental health.
“The impact that companion animals and other animals have on humans are well documented,” he said. “A number of research studies have shown the positive influence an animal can have, such as reducing blood pressure and heart rate and things of that nature, including exercise because of taking the dog for a walk. But the impact it has on a person's mental health is also well documented. … It's important that we recognize the power of the human-animal bond and the importance that animals play in our lives.”
The Saskatchewan SPCA collaborated with Food Banks Saskatchewan to determine the need for an emergency pet food bank in the province.
A survey was sent out to the members of Food Banks Saskatchewan to determine the potential need and the interest in an emergency pet food bank.
“We heard from members of some food banks that they are maybe seeing a need, some said they weren't, others were anticipating an increase in need later in the year as some of the government benefits such as the CERB benefit and things like that had expired and were no longer available,” he said. “So we decided to pursue the pet food bank in the sense that it might be needed later in the year. So that's why we decided to launch when we did.”
The launch of the Saskatchewan Emergency Pet Food Bank was formally announced on Nov. 18. Eight food banks located across the province are currently participating in the initiative, including the food banks in Maple Creek and Swift Current.
“To the best of our knowledge we are the only one on a provincial scale,” Hourie said. “We do know that there are some communities out there where volunteers have created a pet food bank that might serve a specific neighbourhood or a specific city or town, but to best of our knowledge we're the only one to try it on a provincial scale.”
Monetary donations to the emergency pet food bank can be made online on the Saskatchewan SPCA website at www. saskspca.ca/food. A donation of $10 can feed a cat for one week and $20 can feed a dog for one week. A donation of $40 can feed a cat for one month and $90 can feed a dog for one month.
“The donations that we will receive for the emergency pet food bank fund will be used strictly for the pet food bank,” he said. “That will allow us to purchase the food that's required for our partners as well as helping with any shipping cost that may arise as well. That's the challenge when you're dealing with something like this on a provincial basis.”
Residents in the area of the participating food banks can also drop off pet food donations at those food banks.
“The food banks are accepting donations of pet food as well, and any pet food donations that they receive within their community will be directed out to help the community directly that's being served by that particular food bank,” he said.
Updated information about the Saskatchewan Emergency Pet Food Bank will be provided on the Saskatchewan SPCA website and social media pages.
“We ask people to just keep an eye on our website and our social media pages to learn more about the pet food bank as the program evolves,” he said. “New food banks may be added as we move forward, and if anybody has any questions, please feel free to contact us here at the Saskatchewan SPCA and we'll be happy to help out in any way that we can.”
