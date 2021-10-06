A significant step towards reconciliation took place in Swift Current on Sept. 27 when the Treaty 4 and Métis Nation flags were raised as permanent new additions to the flag court along Central Avenue North.
The ceremonial land recognition event took place during a week that was officially proclaimed as National Truth and Reconciliation Week by the City of Swift Current.
The flag raising ceremony had added significance due to the first observance of National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Canada on Sept. 30.
The event was hosted by the Swift Current and Area Truth and Reconciliation Committee with the support of the City of Swift Current and other partners in the community.
The Treaty 4 flag was raised by Dale Mosquito, an elder from the Nekaneet First Nation. The Métis Nation flag was raised by Ron Woelk, the president of Swift Current Métis Local #35. It was a memorable and emotional moment for both of them.
“For me to be here today is an honour,” Mosquito said afterwards. “It's good to raise the flags. Treaties have been around for a long time, and so today for the flag to be presented here in the city of Swift Current is quite an honour.”
He felt it is very important for the two flags to be now flying permanently at the flag court next to the Canadian flag and the flags of all the provinces and territories.
“That flag becomes vibrant when there's wind,” he said. “We're standing on mother earth, but we hear the wind, the leaves that blew today. It's a change of season, but for us today it's a living entity.”
Woelk said it was very exciting and sad at the same time to be present and to participate in the raising of the Métis Nation flag.
“It recognizes that this happened, and it takes 150 years for people to recognize this actually happened way back when,” he said. “It's like a dream come true that the flag has been raised up and will be permanent.”
The flag raising ceremony was attended by community leaders, elders, dignitaries, Grade 6 students from Central School, and residents. There were speeches by several dignitaries and the event concluded with a round dance around the flag poles by people in attendance. Afterwards a celebratory program of music and dance took place in nearby Kiwanis Park.
Speeches were delivered during the formal proceedings by Nekaneet First Nation Chief Alvin Francis, Métis Nation Western Region 3 Regional Director and Minister of Veterans for Métis Nation Saskatchewan Wendy Gervais, Treaty Commissioner of Saskatchewan Mary Culbertson, Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley, and Swift Current Mayor Al Bridal.
Chief Francis expressed his appreciation for this day to honour the Treaty 4 and Métis Nations flags in Swift Current.
“You might as well say it's been a long time coming to honour the Treaty 4 area here, because we signed treaty back in 1874, which is a long time,” he said. “We're honouring our ancestors, because we've managed to survive what has been given to us through the authorities of the Canadian government and we're proud to stand here today.”
He noted that his community has a very personal connection to the Treaty 4 flag, because it was designed for the late Gordon Oakes, who served as chief of the Nekaneet First Nation. He recalled something told to him by Oakes, who said First Nations and non-First Nation people should be like a team of horses working together.
“If you've ever seen a team of horses working in unison, that where we have to be,” Chief Francis said. “He gave that simple story of us working together to make the future better for all. All that are here in Canada, because that's how we should be moving forward in unison, because I want my children, my grandchildren and yet the unborn to be equal, walk hand in hand with each other. That's where we need to be.”
He emphasized there is realistically not any other choice for everyone than working together, because they will continue to live in the same area.
“We must work together,” he said. “We don't have a choice in the matter, because I always like to say this: You're not going anywhere and I'm not going anywhere. So let's walk hand in hand, let's make this a better world for all, let's make an understanding that we can actually talk to each other.”
Métis Nation Western Region 3 Regional Director Wendy Gervais spoke about her connection to both flags and what it meant to her to see them raised during the ceremony.
“As I looked around and I see this sea of orange, as I watched that Treaty 4 flag being raised, I watched with pride, because that's part of my people,” she said. “As I watched the Métis Nation flag being raised, I almost wept, because it's been over 200 years in this region that our people have walked this region, that we've lived within this region.”
She referred to the struggles that Métis people have faced and their fight for identity, because they have been hidden as a nation for many years.
“I've never been more proud to watch that Métis Nation flag being raised today, because as a nation we've been laughed at, pushed out, pushed down,” she said. “We've been told we're not a people, we're not a nation. We are a people, we are a nation. That flag up there, that infinity flag states that. We're a nation that will go on for ever and ever. … We’re a distinct and unique culture, just like any other Indigenous nation, and we need to embrace that. We need to learn about it, we as Métis people need to learn who we are, just as many of our Indigenous nations”
Treaty Commissioner Mary Culbertson said it is important to commemorate the sacrifices made in the past.
“We can celebrate our resilience as First Nations and Indigenous people, but we have to commemorate as non-indigenous people the sacrifices that were made in order for this country to be build,” she noted. “That there are graves that our elders said were always there, but those are now being uncovered. Children died and never came home, and it has to be taught in our schools, no matter how sensitive we may feel that it is. This information has to be there, because it cannot be forgotten.”
She encouraged the audience to learn about the past and also about the history of the Cypress Hills and this region.
“To learn about that shared history, because it is not a nice history, but we can make our history going forward a good history when we learn about each other, when we talk with each other, and we want better lives for everybody,” she said.
Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley referred to the steps taken by the provincial government to acknowledge Sept. 30 as Truth and Reconciliation Day. He thanked community leaders for the work they have been doing to make this important day possible in Swift Current to raise the two flags.
Mayor Al Bridal said he was honoured to participate in this very special ceremony, which is an important step for the community of Swift Current.
“Today we are gathered together to celebrate a celebration of community, of bringing people together, of recognition, and reconciliation,” he said. “We're here to acknowledge the tragedies of the past, tragedies from which scars still remain, and from which new wounds are still being opened up. While we cannot take these tragedies back, we can stand together and ensure that history does not repeat itself ever. That begins by taking steps such as the one we're taking today, and it only happens if we do this together as a community.”
