Alberta Health Services (AHS) COVID-19 released data confirming the City of Brooks’ first case of COVID-19. With the increasing spread of the virus in Alberta, this case is a sober reminder that we must continue to take the situation very seriously in our local communities. We cannot allow ourselves to let down our guard and be complacent.
For the safety of the community and our families, it is crucial we all continue to be diligent; practice social distancing, stay at home and away from others if sick or in isolation, practice good hygiene: wash hands often, cover coughs and sneezes and avoid touching your face. Monitor symptoms such as a cough, fever, fatigue or difficulty breathing.
We understand that this is a stressful time for everyone. We want to assure you that we have a team of people working to ensure the continued safety and wellness of our communities. We will continue to take direction from the Chief Medical Officer of Health and the Province of Alberta on this issue.
We continue to ask that you do your part and slow the spread as much as possible so that our health community has a chance to treat everyone.
Visit Brooks.ca for more information about local COVID-19 support and programs.
Information for Albertans about COVID-19 can be found at
