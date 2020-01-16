Swift Current firefighters battled a large fire under extremely cold conditions on Wednesday night, Jan. 15.
The fire started in the early evening at a business premise on 1960 Greenblat Street, which is situated in an area with several businesses at the corner of Chaplin Street East and Highway No. 4.
According to a Swift Current Fire Department media release, the call was received at 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 15 and fire personnel were on the scene until 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 16.
“A report of excessive smoke was called in by an individual that was in the vicinity of the fire,” the media release stated. “The fire took several hours to contain and the extreme cold temperatures made the firefighting efforts particularly difficult.”
The temperature was around -32 degrees Celsius at the time of the fire and during the night the wind chill factor varied between -40 and -45 degrees Celsius.
The fire did not result in any injuries, but the west half of the building was severly damaged. Firefighters were able to remove four large trucks from the east side of the building.
Fifteen full-time and nine auxiliary firefighters battled the blaze. Several fire trucks were used to fight the fire, including a ladder truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.