If you’re a Gen X’er or a Baby Boomer, count yourself fortunate in some ways as we meander our separate ways through this pandemic.
After all, those of us who are in the upper echelons of years have seen a lot of technological, cultural and spiritual change in the last few decades. We are fortunate that we have the ability to change with the times, adapt and persevere in many respects.
However, the problem is, some of us haven’t done that nor are we setting a good example for our children and grandchildren. Now while we can say that the older generations like the Silent Generation (1925-45); Baby Boomer (1946-64); Generation X (1965-1980) grew up “walking uphills both ways” kinda tough, in a lot of ways things were a lot simpler then than what Generation Z (1997-2012) and Generation Alpha (2013-2025) has to go through.
Older generations didn’t have all of today’s intricate technology; we didn’t have the complications in life (more money, more problems; no money, just as many, but different problems).
Older generations often came from similar socio-economic backgrounds, or at least it wasn’t as divergent as it is now. Sure there were the “rich kids” but not to the same extent as there is now with the haves and have-not’s much more common.
Now with the advent of sports and post secondary education becoming more elitist and even primary schools offering more high end, specialty programming, we are more separated.
The so-called traditional family dynamics are breaking down and ultimately disintegrating. With today’s technology, consumer others’ airing of their dirty laundry has become a form of on-line entertainment, almost like real-life soap operas, playing out right before our eyes.
The pandemic has been a disaster for children. Their lives have been thrown into a collective mental turmoil. Even the most simplest and innocent of physical activities have been changed, delayed or often canceled.
For many youngsters, it is beyond their comprehension and for others they are only getting a limited scope of what is happening. Sadly, the messages are skewed as parents, guardians and family fight for what they believe is the truth. However due to the divergent ways of thinking the pandemic has caused and/or exposed, our society is more fractured than ever.
Dragging children into the ugliness — no matter what side you are on — is just wrong. Whether it is to speak ill of those on opposing sides of the equation, ban them from seeing friends that are against your views or in some cases, using them as props at protests. Really, do you think a seven year old fully grasps all the complicated scenarios when you tell him or her to hold a protest sign?
All this is doing is teaching them that hate is okay. To think freely and independently is one thing, it is quite another to listen to them as they are following your example. It is how racism works. Or homophobia. Or sexism.
In Medicine Hat, three candidates running for the public school board were openly running against the vaccine with one of them comparing it to Nazi Germany. Messages like that are dangerous and confusing to youngsters learning about Second World War atrocities.
Look at the reactions of those online: on Twitter, Facebook etc. People are facing life and death situations and there is no compassion. Everything is about sarcasm, being nasty and having the best mean one-liners so we can get hits for comedic, entertainment value or to show how dominant and strong you are.
This is from the adults: Lash out, show you have no compassion, empathy or kindness, because of all of that shows you’re not tough right? This is the reactions from people with apparently fully developed brains, who have lived through different hard times, who should have the capability for coping mechanisms.
We aren’t born with attitudes, we learn them. And as children we are susceptible to learn anything. Now we are learning how to hate people because they will or will not take a vaccine.
We are allowed to have opinions and justify them. What isn’t justifiable is to breed dislike to others.
For those children, yes, there seems to be more help than ever before. That is needed and is so beneficial for those in need of assistance. Let’s do our best to not put them in a situation where it is needed in the first place.
In Alberta, they can visit www.jack.org or call one of the following numbers:
•Kids Help Phone in English or French 24/7 by calling 1-800-668-6868.
•Mental Health Help Line Phone: 1-877-303-2642 (Toll free)
•Bullying Helpline: 1-888-456-2323 or if you need to go online https://www.alberta.ca/bullying-get-help.aspx
•Togetherall: https://togetherall.com/en-ca/ (Togetherall is a safe, online community where people support each other anonymously to improve mental health and wellbeing. Togetherall is free to all post-secondary students and all residents aged 16+ in Alberta.
(Ryan Dahlman is the managing
editor of Prairie Post West and Prairie Post East)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.