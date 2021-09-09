D. M. Ditson’s memoir, Wide Open, is a raw and emotional account about faith and loss of faith, sexual assault, and the astounding human capacity to heal.
Ditson, originally from Regina, now Nelson, BC, is a journalist and has been a communication consultant for a series of governmental organizations. She says, “I am obsessed with telling the truth.”
Wide Open won the 2017 John V. Hicks prize, awarded by the Saskatchewan Writers’ Guild for an unpublished manuscript, and the City of Regina Award at the 2020 Saskatchewan Book Awards.
D. M. Ditson offers her book as a roadmap to recovery, offering survivors hope they too can heal.
Write Out Loud is pleased to acknowledge the support of the Saskatchewan Writers’ Guild in presenting Ms. Ditson to our Swift Current audience.
Write Out Loud with D.M. Ditson will be on the Lyric Digital Stage via YouTube and the Lyric Facebook page beginning 7 p.m., September 22. (Note the change from the previous advertised date of September 15.) Local spoken word artist, Jacob Heinrichs, will provide the entertainment interlude.
