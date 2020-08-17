The Write Out Loud Committee is pleased to announce the upcoming series of author readings, scheduled to present virtually through the Lyric Theatre’s Digital Stage until we are able to reopen the theatre.
The line-up for 2020 -2021 includes:
September 16 – Joan Thomas – Winnipeg author of four novels, the most recent, Five Wives, which won the 2019 Governor General’s Award for Fiction.
October 21 – Candace Savage – Saskatoon – award-winning author of more than two dozen books. She wrote Strangers in the House – a Prairie Story of Bigotry and Belonging after researching the first occupant of her Saskatoon home.
November 18 – Dr. Val J Korinek – U of S professor, cultural and gender historian, and gay activist. Her latest work is Prairie Fairies: A History of Queer Communities and Peoples in Western Canada, 1930-1985.
February 17 – Local Writers’ Night
March 10 – Kristine Scarrow – Saskatoon author of Young Adult novels, the most recent The Gamer’s Guide to Getting the Girl. She’s Writer in Residence at St. Paul’s Hospital, part of the Healing Arts Program.
April 21 – Carol Rose GoldenEagle – A Cree and Dene child of the Sixties Scoop, Carol Rose is a writer, story-teller, singer, drummer, visual artist, and former broadcaster who now resides at Regina Beach. Tina Fontaine’s murder sparked her latest novel Bone Black.
Each reading will be accompanied by one or more local musicians performing original material.
Until the Lyric is open for performances, WOL presenters may be accessed on and following their scheduled dates through the theatre’s Facebook page or at “Lyric Theatre Write Out Loud” on YouTube.
