The 2020-21 Write Out Loud season launches digitally at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 16, featuring acclaimed author, Joan Thomas.
Thomas was last at WOL in 2013 to introduce her book, Curiosity, 42 weeks on the McNally Robinson Bestseller list and nominated for the Scotiabank Giller Prize. Her fourth and latest novel, Five Wives, published by HarperCollins Canada, won the 2019 Governor General’s Award for English-language Fiction.
The jury wrote, “In Five Wives, Thomas delivers a compelling and powerful story about an encounter that alters the lives of those involved for generations. Set in a world where Indigenous peoples, missionaries and the forces of global capitalism collide, Thomas’s tale provides a nuanced examination of Operation Auca—a historical event that took place in Ecuador in 1956.”
In addition to authoring novels, Thomas has worked as a freelance journalist and book reviewer for The Globe and Mail, the Winnipeg Free Press and Prairie Fire and as a book editor for Turnstone Press. She won a National Magazine Award in 1996 for her journalism. More information is available at joanthomas.ca.
This dynamic and entertaining digital stage performance is the first of several literary presentations scheduled from now until next spring. WOL appreciates support from the Writers’ Union of Canada for Joan Thomas’s reading.
In addition, local musician, Glenna Switzer will provide a musical interlude.
Until the Lyric is open for performances, WOL presenters may be accessed on and following their scheduled dates through the theatre’s Facebook page or at “Lyric Theatre Write Out Loud” on YouTube.
