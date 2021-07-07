The popular SaskPower Windscape Kite Festival in Swift Current did not take place in June 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions on public events.
Windscape therefore provided an alternative option on June 26 by hosting kite-making workshops for families as a fun summer activity on the same field where the kite festival usually takes place. A total of 62 kites were created during the day by youth of all ages.
Celebrity flyers Ray Gowan and David Tuttle as well as Cultural Festivals Director Keely Williams had their handmade art kites and some commercially produced large show kites on display. Gowan and Williams also did some dual line kite flying during the day. Windscape will host several kite-making workshops in towns across southwest Saskatchewan this summer.
These workshops are scheduled for Lac Pelletier (July 22), Ponteix (July 23), Eastend (July 24), Herbert (July 27), Gravelbourg/Lafleche (Aug. 4), Tompkins (Aug. 5 at 11 a.m.), Gull Lake (Aug. 5 at 1 p.m.), and Vanguard (Aug. 11).
(0) comments
