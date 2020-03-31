Organizers of the Windscape and Long Day’s Night have officially cancelled the events for 2020.
In a statement, they apologize but decided this was the best course of action:
“In light of current events and future uncertainty, the Windscape and Long Day's Night teams have decided it is in everyone's best interest to cancel this year's events.
We know large events like ours across the province bring so many wonderful things to life in Saskatchewan. They create great opportunities for strengthening the fabric of our communities, provide volunteer opportunities, and bring people together. We are committed to bringing Windscape and Long Day's Night back to life in 2021 and look forward to sharing the prairie skies again with all of you on June 17th to 20th, 2021.
The teams are working to bring all 2020 performers and vendors back for 2021. We are all in this together, and together we will go on and get through these troubled times.
Windscape Kite festival, which was founded in 2005, annually brings more than 11,000 fans to Swift Current on the summer solstice to watch the mastery of over 40 professional kite makers and performers from around the globe. The 2020 edition of the event would have featured artists from Belgium, Washington, Oregon, Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, British Columbia, and of course, Saskatchewan. We look forward to having all these artists back June 19th and 20th, 2021.
Long Day's Night Music Festival was established in 2003 and showcases upcoming Saskatchewan and Canadian musicians of a variety of genres under our beautiful starry skies. We are working to bring you a fantastic festival on June 17th to 20th, 2021.
“In the meantime, we wish you all good health and to remain strong and positive in these very trying times.”
