While there won’t be rhinestones, jumpsuits or capes, Steve Pineo will knock your socks off with his authentic tribute to Elvis at the Empress Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
Pineo, who performs faithful renditions of Elvis’s hits, is joined by The Heebee-Jeebees singing the backing vocals made famous by The Jordanaires.
Steve Pineo’s Elvis Show covers Presley’s career chronologically, starting with the Sun Session recordings made in 1953/54 through his meteoric rise as a cultural icon in the 60s and 70s. Elvis’ influences from gospel to operatic pop are all covered. Steve has an amazing ability to emulate Elvis’s style without parodying it, even when covering some of Elvis’s questionable movie tunes. The show includes Elvis’s post-army output through to his late 1960s comeback and the Vegas years.
The Heebee-Jeebees, a veteran a cappella group featuring Ken Lima-Coelho, Jonathan Love, Chris Herard and Cedric Blary, accompany Pineo with their flawless harmonies.
Unlike many Elvis tribute bands, the music is created live with vintage instruments and sounds. The band includes Tim Leacock on electric guitar, baritone guitar and mandolin; Kit Johnson on bass; Kelly Kruse on drums; Earl McAuley on keyboards and Steve Pineo on acoustic guitar, electric guitar and lead vocal.
Steve Pineo is a respected veteran singer-songwriter from Calgary. He has recorded seven albums of original music and has written hits sung by Paul Brandt and Prairie Oyster. Steve has appeared at numerous festivals around Canada and continues to be a vital force on Canada’s roots music scene.
Pineo’s celebration of Elvis is the first concert of the Empress’ 2019 – 2020 Centre Stage series. Tickets for Steve Pineo’s Elvis Show are $37.50 each and available at MacleodEmpress.com, by calling 403-553- 4404 (toll-free at 1-800-540-9229), or at the Box Office on Main Street.
Upcoming Centre Stage concerts:
The Small Glories, Oct. 3, 2019 Suzie Vinnick, Nov. 2.
For more call: 403-553-4404; 1-800-540-9229.
