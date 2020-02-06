The Swift Current Agricultural and Exhibition Association announces the 2020 Frontier Days Grandstand entertainment.
The New Decade will be kicked off at the 82nd edition Frontier Days & CCA Rodeo June 24 – June 27th. With the theme of Spirit of the West: pPast and Present.
Since 1938 Swift Current Agriculture and Exhibition Association Frontier Days Events has been known for reliving the West with friendly hospitality. The tradition of welcoming everyone to the most thrilling of summer fun continues for the whole family!
AT THE GRANDSTAND: Grandstand Headline Performers, AFB Extreme Bull Fighting Competition, Mini Broncs, Guns of the Golden Wild West Show and Canadian Cowboys Association Rodeo are the highlights for evening entertainment:
Wednesday, June 24th: Gun’s of the Golden Wild West Show, Mini Bronc Riding & AFB Freestyle Bull Fighting Competition;
Thursday June 25th: 7:00PM - 1st performance of The Canadian Cowboys Association Rodeo;
Friday, June 26th: 7:00PM - 2nd performance of The Canadian Cowboys Association Rodeo;
Saturday June 27th: 1:00PM – 3rd performance of The Canadian Cowboys Association Rodeo;
Saturday June 27th: 8:00PM – Roots & Boots -Featuring Headliners Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw & Collin Raye along with Hudson Bay, Sask. native Kaley Kuluk.
Tickets go on sale March 13 at the Step into Spring Trade Show. Stay tuned for ticket blitz information.
